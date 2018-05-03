Imran Khan has forgotten all the favours we did to him: Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has "forgotten all the favours" done to him by the Sharif family back in the day.

Addressing a rally of his supporters in Sadiqabad, Sharif, who was last year deemed unfit to hold public office in the landmark Panama Papers judgement, reminded the PTI chief how he had helped him with his cancer hospital in the 1990s.

"[Khan] forgot everything I did for him while he was playing cricket," Sharif said. "[He forgot] how much we contributed in building Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital."

"I did all that because I felt it was my duty as the prime minister of the time," he added.

A day earlier, Sharif had claimed that the ruling PML-N will be competing against “hidden forces” in the upcoming general elections and not against Khan's PTI or former president Asif Ali Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party.

He doubled down on that stance today, telling his supporters that his real foes are "space creatures that cannot be seen".

"Imran Khan is nothing, [Asif] Zardari is nothing," Sharif said. "They are not the people I'm standing against," he added.