Backlog of cases, revamping of criminal justice system to be discussed in Judicial Conference

Haseeb BhattiMay 02, 2018

Expeditious disposal of backlog of cases and revamping of criminal justice system are some of the topics that the country's judiciary will discuss during the 8th Judicial Conference 2018, which will be held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan Building in Islamabad over the weekend, according to the event's schedule released today.

After Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar inaugurates the two-day event on Saturday, the second day of the conference will hold five sessions with five different sets of chairs, panellists and topics to be discussed.

The topic of the opening session will be "Regional, Economic Integration And Effective Dispute Resolution Mechanism In The Context Of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor".

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will be the group's chairman, with Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah serving as his co-chairs. The session's panellists, meanwhile, will be Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

The second group, which will be chaired by Justice Azmat Saeed, will explore alternative dispute resolution methodologies and deterring factors, whereas the third group — to be chaired by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa — will analyse the strategy for delay reduction and expeditious disposal of backlog of cases.

The fourth group, in the day's penultimate session, will discuss legal education and uniform selection criteria for judicial officers In Pakistan.

That session will be chaired by Justice Maqbool Baqar, with Justice Shah acting as his co-chair.

The conference's final session will be on the relationship of political and economic stability with revamping of criminal justice system.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa will chair the group alongside Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, whereas Chief Justice Lahore High Court Yawar Ali will be the group's panellist.

