Pakistan lead annual ICC T20 rankings

Dawn.comMay 02, 2018

Pakistan retained the top spot in the annual International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 cricket rankings after delivering stellar performances in T20 tournaments over the past year.

The top two spots on the rankings remain unchanged, with Pakistan leading the pack with 130 points and Australia close behind with 126 points.

“There were, in fact, no changes in the top seven positions, but the big development was down at number eight, where Afghanistan are the new entrants,” the ICC said in a statement.

India attained the third position after gaining two points to reach 123, and are followed by New Zealand, who have retained their 116 points. England (115) have gained a solitary point and stand at number five.

Sri Lanka which had earlier ranked eighth slipped to the ninth spot after losing four points.

Bangladesh were ranked 10th in the list followed by Scotland, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Oman and Ireland.

The green shirts have been riding a wave of success in the T20 format, their most recent win against the West Indies in a three-match series staged in Karachi this year.

Ravi
May 02, 2018 04:29pm

What about tests and ODI?....

Kunal, Gurgaon
May 02, 2018 04:58pm

@Ravi: 7th in Tests. 6th in ODI.

