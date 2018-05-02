CJP takes suo motu notice of Hazara killings as leaders call off protest after meeting Gen Bajwa
Leaders of the Shia Hazara community agreed to call off their protest over the recent spate of targeted killings in the city after a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday night.
Gen Bajwa arrived in the city late Tuesday evening and held a meeting with representatives of the Hazara community that has been hit badly by incidents of targeted killing in the city.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), representatives shared their concerns about target killing of the community with the COAS, who gave an assurance that those behind the attacks "shall suffer twice as much".
The state is responsible for the security of its citizens, said Bajwa.
"Each and every casualty, including from the Hazara community, is of concern to us," he added. "Through a unified national effort, we have turned the tide of terrorism; however, a lot is still being done against inimical designs to reverse the gains by exploiting various fault lines."
Editorial: Is there a community more beleaguered in Pakistan than Shia Hazaras?
On Wednesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the targeted killings.
"I have just met members of the Hazara community; they are so scared that they are not even approaching the Supreme Court," said Justice Nisar today, seeking a report from all law enforcement agencies.
"The killers of Hazara community are holding rallies out in the open," he added, lamenting that the ostracised community members were not being given admission in universities.
"They can't go to schools or hospitals. Are they not citizens of Pakistan?"
The CJP will hold a hearing on the suo motu notice in Quetta on May 11.
Fruitful meeting
Iqbal had reached Quetta on Monday to persuade Hazara community leaders to call off their protest over the recent spate of targeted killings but they had refused to do so unless Gen Bajwa held a meeting with them.
According to the ISPR, a delegation of notables of the community held a meeting with the army chief and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who again arrived in Quetta on Tuesday evening.
Read: Where should Hazaras go?
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Commander of Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, Home Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Inspector General of Frontier Corps Maj Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and IG of Balochistan police Moazzam Jah Ansari were also present in the meeting between the army chief and the Hazara community elders.
Officials briefed the army chief and the interior minister on the security situation in Quetta and steps taken by the provincial government and law enforcement agencies after the recent wave of target killings in Quetta. Earlier, the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) wrote a letter to Gen Bajwa, asking him to play his role for stopping the targeted killings of Shia Hazara community’s members in Balochistan. The letter, sent by MWM general secretary Allama Nasir Abbas, said the organised sectarian cleansing of Hazara people was going on in Balochistan and there was a need to stop it without further delay.
It further said that Christians and members of other minority communities in the province were also becoming victims of terrorist attacks. He alleged that terrorists openly claimed that they were involved in the killing of Hazaras, but action was not being taken against them.
Comments (18)
Good move by both Gen Bajwa and CJP, where incompetent government failed to resolve the issue, because, the local Hazara community did not TRUST them. Shame on them!
Thank you CJP!
Thank you CJP. It was overdue.
Finally COAS has arrived to show solidarity with victims. Hazara have lost the faith in local administration which is indeed failure of the provincial govt.
Let us hope these Pakistani gets justice.
What have we come to , now COAS has to go every where to pacify people and so has to CJP to cure ills.
Pakistan Army Chief Zindabad! Slogans were shouted by the Hazara community, this goes to show the patriotric spirit of the bravest and most progressive community of Pakistan.
Long live Hazara Community! We must give the strictest of response to all those who are hurting our Hazara family.
Just imagine the credibility of civil government. Nation doesn’t believe them because of their poor governance and insincerity with the public. The whole Pakistan only trust Pak Army and now SC. These corrupt and incompetent politicians should be thrown somewhere in deep sea to get rid of them. Perhaps only then true democracy can prosper in Pakistan.
Where is the so called democratic PML govt.? Are they only in govt to look after their own welfare with high protocol and leave the poor citizens at the mercy of the terrorists who supports them.
It is a national shame that the Hazara community is under attack in their own country and authorities are unable to stop it. The government needs to fix the problem at its source rather than bandage solutions and they should know by now where the source of the problem is.
I am very happy that both CJP and Gen Bajwa assured my beloved and lovely Hazara brothers and sisters. I hope they will feel safe and their concerns addressed.
It is really point of thinking that people trusts on civilian government is Zero and they demand CJ and Army Chief to visit and listen their voices. It is very shameful.
What an amazing work by both the COAS and CJP that'll go a long way helping restore the rights of a suffering community. The entire episode is reminiscent of the Faizabad sit-in and the two key-players, have openly shown their intent to solve problems of the affected souls by going out of the way and overstepping their authorities. Such great acts of selfless service sheds light on how these important and highest military and civilian personnel are shaping the way our country will be run by them; completely eliminating the need for a local or national government. We should all learn from this great gesture by leaving our assigned jobs and resolving issues which apparently no one else can address. Perplexed.
Thanks COAS. Next COAS from hazara community
If Mr shareef would have given more time in solving issues of public than maligning state institutions and protecting his corruption this would not have happened that now COAS and CJP are doing his job
@Muntazir Abbas ...its failure of provincial govt due to failure of security forces for providing security
Strange country where problems are redressed through military men.
A very commendable move by the CNC and honorable CJP,who have taken notice of this beleaguered community's suffering for years together due to sectarian violence causing deaths and injuries to hundreds and with no end in sight.The CJP, while taking suo motu action stated very correctly observed that this community's men,women and children,although Pakistanis like us,are living in state of fear and their youth are deprived from attending institution of higher education,sick and needy from seeking access to hospital and men from opportunities to earn bread for their poor families.It is also very encouraging that the CNC has assured this targeted community of needful security and justice through apprehending these murderers & putting an end to this terror and killings unleashed on the Hazara community.It is heartening to note also that law enforcement agencies have been able to apprehend one them recently,& it is hoped that more will follow to alleviate suffering of this community at last