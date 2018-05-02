DAWN.COM

LHC summons Ahsan Iqbal over speech criticising chief justice

Rana BilalUpdated May 02, 2018

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for an allegedly "anti-judiciary speech" against Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, that he had made last week.

The decision to call Iqbal to court was taken during a hearing on a petition against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders over their alleged anti-judiciary tirades.

Last week, the interior minister during a seminar had criticised Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for allegedly levelling baseless allegations against him, saying that the latter had “no right to name-call people”.

Iqbal was referring to remarks made by Justice Nisar during a case in which the vice chancellor of Lahore College for Women University, Prof Uzma Qureshi, was suspended. During the hearing, the chief justice had said that he knew Iqbal's role in Qureshi's appointment.

“You [Justice Nisar] must issue me a charge sheet. If you have evidence, produce it before me. But enough is enough," the minister had challenged.

Petitioner Advocate Azhar Siddique said in his application that Iqbal's speech also falls into the category of anti-judiciary rhetoric.

"The law does not wish to fine [people that make anti-judiciary remarks], it seeks to stop these speeches," the petitioner said.

During the hearing, Justice Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked which political leaders had made anti-judiciary speeches since the last hearing of the case.

In the last hearing of the case on April 12, Justice Naqvi had questioned the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (Pemra) repeated failure to exercise its suo motu powers to stop tirades against the state institution.

Siddique replied that the interior minister had made such a speech.

Upon hearing this, the judge ordered Iqbal to present himself in court in the next hearing of the case and set May 7 as the date of the hearing.

A larger LHC bench was formed on Justice Naqvi's request to wrap up all pending petitions against PML-N leaders for their alleged anti-judiciary tirades.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 02, 2018 01:50pm

Another corny of Nawaz Sharif has been summoned by LHC for making silly speeches and contempt of court. Let's hope all accused of 'courts contempt' Ch Talal, Aziz and Saad Rafiq are punished to stop this nonsense, once for all!

Mrhashmi
May 02, 2018 01:55pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for his alleged "anti-judiciary speeches".because Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal is slave of Nawaz that's why talk same language as hypocrite Nawaz Sharief.....Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has to pay the price that deserve.

MM
May 02, 2018 02:15pm

How many PMLN minister are left who had not called yet by SC.

Surya Kant
May 02, 2018 02:26pm

Where is fundamental right of freedom of speech.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 02, 2018 02:43pm

To insure consistency he should be punished in the same way as Nihal Hashmi.

Abbas
May 02, 2018 02:48pm

It is unfortunate that an educated man like Iqbal Ahsan also proved to be a senseless politician serving his corrupt masters.

SkyHawk
May 02, 2018 03:43pm

PMLN crooks want respect for votes but they give absolutely no respect to judiciary, no respect to women and no respect to voters.

Pakistan Deserves Better
May 02, 2018 03:46pm

These people are a stain on Pakistan. They have no integrity no respect for others or themselves for that matter. They are plain ignorant. They have no condemnation for Sanaa Ullah who publicly put down women. They have made us the laughing stock of the World.

Aleem
May 02, 2018 03:58pm

It is sad to see educated person like Ahsan iqbal behaving like a slave with no integrity and self respect. People like him and Talal Chaudhry are busy defending the ex PM all the time even during their working hours when this is a corruption case of ex PM and his children. These ministers have no shame as they draw salary from the government and spend their time accompanying the accused PM to the court all the time. Education should bring self respect and integrity otherwise what is the point.

khanm
May 02, 2018 04:54pm

What an irony where people are more loyal to the person than to our system.. and the irony is ....our culture is saturated with irony whether we know it or not.

