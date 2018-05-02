SHC issues notice to KE CEO in contempt case over unannounced loadshedding
The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a notice to K-Electric (KE) chief Tayyab Tareen on Wednesday in a contempt of court case pertaining to unannounced loadshedding by the power supply company.
Petitioner Iqbal Kazmi told the court that the 8 to 12-hour-long unannounced loadshedding had troubled the citizens of Karachi.
Residents of the metropolis have fallen victim to unprecedented and sporadic power cuts as KE and the Sui Southern Gas Company engage in a war of words over a low supply of gas to the electricity provider which has impeded the provision of electricity to consumers.
Kazmi in his petition said that the power supply company was bound to publish loadshedding timings in a newspaper. He pointed out that there had been numerous court decisions on the issue of unannounced loadshedding and that the Supreme Court had even stopped KE from engaging in this practice.
Despite court decisions, however, the power supply company was not taking steps to improve its performance, the petitioner claimed.
Therefore, there should be indiscriminate contempt proceedings against Tareen and others responsible, Kazmi said in the petition.
The court issued a notice to the KE chief executive officer and adjourned the hearing of the case until May 24.
Comments (7)
A long way to go but a step in the right direction. Thanks SHC. This should have been done long ago.
Pakistan could obtain electricity supplies from India which has it in surpluses and cost could come down to half of own generation to Pakistan. It can explore similar option with China or Iran.
KE will improve situation in 15 yrs at current pace.
Isn't that organization above the laws of Pakistan? Is the CEO of the KE really to be tried by the courts of this country? Surely there is something amiss here. Milords, you are transgressing your limits of power. They are above the law of the country and cannot be subjected to the laws of the land. Ask anyone who holds the reigns of the country by calling them in privacy and they will be in a position to satisfy your curiosity. Of course, it has to be in private and without any one taking notes of the proceedings. No records must be kept. It is one of the top state secrets and must be kept that way for all times to come for the safety of its owners.
Great. Put these KE thugs and frauds behind bars.
SHC issues notice to KE CEO in contempt case over unannounced load-shedding.. wonder what would he do without fuel... please call PM Abbasi instead who did not sign the papers...
K Electric wont deterred with such notices unless they are charged with criminal acts of murders during Heat wave that account to deaths over 2000 residents in Karachi and also on account of each death K Electric should compensate with aggrieved by paying 10 million per death