DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Iran rejects Netanyahu’s nuclear allegations, calls him ‘infamous liar’

AgenciesUpdated May 02, 2018

Email


TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday branded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an “infamous liar” over his allegations of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi called the accusations that Tehran lied about its nuclear ambitions “worn-out, useless and shameful”.

Mr Netanyahu’s comments came from a “broke and infamous liar who has had nothing to offer except lies and deceits,” Mr Ghasemi said in a statement.

“Netanyahu and the notorious, child-killing Zionist regime must have reached the basic understanding that the people of the world have enough awareness and cognisance,” he added.

IAEA declines to directly address Israeli PM allegations

Mr Netanyahu said in an elaborate televised presentation on Monday that he had new “proof” of an Iranian nuclear weapons plan that could be activated at any time.

But he did not provide evidence that Israel’s main enemy had actively worked to obtain an atomic weapon since the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six world powers.

His accusations came as the United States considers whether to pull out of the atomic accord with Tehran.

Iran has always denied it sought a nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic programme was for civilian purposes.

On the streets of Tehran, driver Seyed Ahmad Moghadasi rejected Mr Netanyahu’s statements as “ridiculous” and doubted the US would pull out of the nuclear deal.

US President Donald Trump “will stay because 99 per cent of the world has accepted (the agreement). The remaining one per cent — that’s Netanyahu and Trump — aren’t worth anything in the face of the whole world,” he said.

But Alireza, an office worker, didn’t share such optimism.

The gamble of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in backing the nuclear deal has failed to pay off, he said, leaving Tehran “besieged” by Washington.

“I think that a war could break out in some time” against his country, Alireza said, worried by the deployment of US forces around Iran.

UN atomic watchdog

The UN atomic watchdog declined on Tuesday to directly address the Israeli prime minister’s accusations that Iran was breaching its landmark nuclear deal with major powers.

Iran is known to have had a weapons programme until 2003; analysts and diplomats said Mr Netanyahu appeared to be recycling old accusations.

“In line with standard IAEA practice, the IAEA evaluates all (nuclear) safeguards-relevant information available to it,” said a spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is policing the deal, in Vienna. “However, it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information.”

In a report issued in December 2015, shortly before the pact went into effect, the IAEA said “a range of activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device were conducted in Iran prior to the end of 2003 as a coordinated effort”.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 02, 2018

Water policy

THE approval of a new national water policy in the closing days of the current government is a tribute to the...
Updated May 02, 2018

Hazara protests

Surely there is no community more beleaguered in Pakistan than the Shia Hazaras.
May 01, 2018

Poll journey begins

A SUNDAY of mega rallies in different parts of the country by major political parties appears to have informally...
Reporting in Kabul
Updated May 01, 2018

Reporting in Kabul

Once again life came to a standstill in parts of Afghanistan after a series of devastating attacks.
May Day reflections
Updated May 01, 2018

May Day reflections

As a society we have failed to improve the working and living conditions of the masses.