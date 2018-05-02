DAWN.COM

Army hands over Upper Dir check-post to police

Syed Zahid JanUpdated May 02, 2018

UPPER DIR: The control of the Akhgram army check-post in Upper Dir district was handed over on Tuesday to police personnel who have formally been deployed there for checking purposes.

Akhgram is the gateway to Upper Dir and the check-post was set up there about nine years ago.

The army authorities handed over responsibilities of the check-post at a function held at the check-post. Cap Hamza from the Pakis­tan Army and SHO Mazoom Khan from police force as well as elders of the area attended the function.

The army authorities had decided to hand over to the civilian administration the check-posts across Malakand division a month ago. A formal function was held in this regard in the Scouts Fort in Timergara on April 10. Gene­ral Officer Comma­nding (GOC) of Malakand Maj Gen Ali Aamir Awan ­gave related documents to Commi­ssioner of Malakand Zaheerul Islam at the function in which elected representatives, elde­rs and volunteers of pe­a­ce committees from Upper and Lower Dir participated.

The GOC said the civil administration and police forces of Upper and Lower Dir had the capability of properly checking at the check-posts and, therefore, the army authorities had deci­ded to hand over the check-posts to the civil admi­nistration so that army tro­ops could focus on the border.

On Tuesday, army personnel left the check-post in Akhgram and police personnel took its charge formally.

Police sources said that now they would perform security responsibilities at the check-post. However, for quite some time Scouts will be present there but they will not be involved in checking.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2018

