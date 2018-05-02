Opposition likely to mount strong protest in NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly is set to begin a general discussion on the federal budget on Wednesday (today) while the opposition parties are gearing up to lodge their protest over the recent increase in prices of petroleum products.

Members of the opposition parties, who lodged a strong protest when the federal budget was presented in the assembly on April 27, have already declared that they will fully participate in the budget debate and said that they do not want to give a “walkover” to the government by boycotting the proceedings.

As per the parliamentary traditions, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah is expected to formally start the debate on the budget.

Besides criticising the government’s economic policies, Mr Shah is expected to target the government for its decision to increase oil prices during the last month of its five-year tenure.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Shah said the government had made a joke of the country’s working class on Labour Day.

“Hike in petroleum prices is a pre-budget of inflation before passage of the federal budget by the parliament and we condemn it,” he said.

Budget debate expected to begin today

The opposition leader was of the view that new petroleum prices would open a floodgate and create havoc for the poor.

“The government should not take revenge of its failed governance from the people of the country; rather it should make arrangements for expanding the tax net,” he suggested.

In an interview on a television show, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is also the parliamentary leader of his party in the assembly, said the budget had become “worthless” after fresh increase in petroleum products’ prices.

“If it was necessary, the government should have announced increase in petroleum prices before announcing the budget,” he said.

Mr Qureshi agreed that prices of petroleum products had been linked with international oil prices, but the government had imposed a number of unfair taxes on petroleum products causing a failure of the taxation system in the country.

Sources claimed that the government had decided to get the budget passed by May 14 after an 11-day debate on it in the assembly.

The five-year term of the present assembly and the government will be over on May 31.

Two main opposition parties — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PTI — have already rejected the federal budget, calling it “unconstitutional and illegal”.

The opposition believes that the government had no right to present a full one year budget when its own tenure is about to be over in a month.

The assembly witnessed a rumpus during the budget speech delivered by newly appointed federal minister Miftah Ismail when PTI members attempted to physically prevent him from making the speech.

The PPP members boycotted the speech after Mr Shah lashed out at the government for presenting the budget through a “non-elected” person.

Opposition parties, especially the PTI, are also planning to register their protest over the alleged derogatory remarks made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers about the women who participated in the PTI public meeting in Lahore on Sunday.

Mr Qureshi said that it was their democratic right to register their protest inside and outside the parliament against the government’s undemocratic budget.

According to PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, the government’s five-year term will end this month and it has announced federal budget for the whole year.

Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that despite the hue and cry of the opposition, the government would manage to get the budget passed from the lower house.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2018