Badin journalist arrested for sexually abusing teenage boy, say police

Sindh police on Tuesday arrested a news reporter, associated with a private TV channel, over charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in Badin.

A case was registered against the sexual offender under Sections 337J (causing harm by poison), 411 (receiving stolen property) and 377 (sodomy) of Pakistan Penal Code on the complainant of the victim's elder brother.

The complainant told police that the journalist in question deceivingly took the boy to a deserted place near the railway track in Badin on Monday, where he reportedly drugged the victim and sexually abused him.

The victim's brother further alleged that the arrested journalist was also involved in sexually abusing other young boys in their locality.

SSP Badin Irfan Ahmed Samoon, when contacted, confirmed the registration of the FIR and the subsequent arrest of the news reporter. Model police station SHO Mohammad Qasim Panhwar made the arrest.

Samoon said police had already issued a letter to the boy for his medical check-up from Indus Hospital in Badin.