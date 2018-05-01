ICC clears Hafeez to resume bowling in international matches

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, Mohammad Hafeez's bowling action has been found to be legal and the off-spinner can now resume bowling in international cricket.

Hafeez underwent a re-assessment of his bowling action on April 17 at the Loughborough University where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, read a statement issued by the cricket governing body.

However, match officials are still at liberty to report Hafeez in future if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the re-assessment. For the match officials' assistance, they will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler’s remodelled legal bowling action.

Meanwhile, the Windies’ Ronsford Beaton has failed an independent assessment and is suspended from bowling in international cricket. The fast bowler had been reported with a suspect bowling action during the second ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on December 24.

In accordance with the regulations, Beaton’s international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction. Despite that, with the consent of Cricket West Indies, Beaton may be able to play in domestic cricket events played in the Caribbean under their auspices.

The player can apply for a re-assessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with clause 4.5 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Timeline for Hafeez's suspension

Hafeez was first suspended from bowling in December 2014 after being reported in November 2014 during a Test series held that month. Following remedial work on his bowling action, he was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in April 2015.

The off-spinner was then suspended from bowling in July 2015 for 12 months following a second suspension within 24 months. He was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in November 2016.

He was reported for the third time during the Abu Dhabi ODI against Sri Lanka in October 2017 and was subsequently suspended in November 2017 after an independent assessment revealed he had employed an illegal bowling action.