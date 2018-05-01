DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PIA flight marks inaugural touchdown at shiny new Islamabad International Airport

Dawn.comUpdated May 01, 2018

Email


PM Abbasi and other officials at the inauguration ceremony of Islamabad International Airport. — DawnNewsTV
PM Abbasi and other officials at the inauguration ceremony of Islamabad International Airport. — DawnNewsTV

The newly constructed Islamabad International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — after going through its share of hiccups and delays — on Tuesday.

Passengers from Karachi board PK-300.
Passengers from Karachi board PK-300.

The airport also saw its first commercial touchdown with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-300 landing at the new airport at 11.15am. According to PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar, the national flag carrier's second commercial flight PK-301 will take off for Karachi at around 12.30pm.

Strict security measures were in place as the prime minister arrived at the airport along with other officials. The inauguration was initially supposed to take place on April 20 but it was delayed until May 3 due to some technical problems and security issues.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Abbasi lauded the efforts of Sardar Mehtab, Irfan Illahi and Air Marshal Salam and other officials for their efforts to complete the airport project.

"Nothing is impossible but this [constructing this airport] seemed like it was," the prime minister said. "But we have managed to complete this project as well."

He further said that although Pakistan's "liberal, open sky scheme" has been criticised, the policy has been kept in place because the government believes that the "passengers should have choices".

"Aviation is a challenging, dynamic field. It keeps changing rapidly and if we don't change ourselves we will be left behind," he stressed.

"It is very easy to criticise and hurl accusations," he said, adding that those in government have to deal with challenges unknown to critics.

Full flight operations will be shifted to the new airport on May 3. All commercial and VIP flights from Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) will be moved to the new airport located about 35 kilometres in the west of the capital city.

International carriers, including Emirates Airlines, Qatar Airways, Thai Airways, China Airlines, Oman Air, Etihad Airways, Saudi Airways, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways and Turkish Airlines, operate flights to and from Islamabad along with PIA, Shaheen Air and Air Blue.

Prior to the inauguration, Pakistan Air Force had lent a hand to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for smooth and safe conduct of operations at the new airport.

A C-130 flight with passengers and luggage on board had landed at the newly constructed runway on Friday to assess its instrument landing pattern and the quality of the landing strip.

Earlier, PAF aircraft, including the lightweight super Mushshak trainer and Hercules transport aircraft, had also landed at the runway.

For air traffic deconfliction, PAF in consultation with the CAA air traffic controllers has readjusted its flying training areas and routes for smooth approach paths of the new airport.

Moreover, PAF has also established an air traffic control squadron manned by qualified controllers to ensure the smooth air traffic flow at the airport.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Zahir Masood
May 01, 2018 12:07pm

Great Moment, well done NS.

Truth
May 01, 2018 12:08pm

Long live MUSHARAF !!

Shaquille
May 01, 2018 12:21pm

Thank You Nawaz Shareef.

Sid
May 01, 2018 12:24pm

Good but please buy some new planes for PIA.. and I mean new planes direct from Boeing or Airbus, not second hand ones from Sri Lanka.

Ahmed
May 01, 2018 12:25pm

Thank you Nawaz shareef

Ahmed
May 01, 2018 12:33pm

Much better than Indian airports at Delhi and Mumbai

Amer Awan
May 01, 2018 12:35pm

wish the PM could speak like a real PM!!!

Abbasshah
May 01, 2018 12:37pm

Congrats New Islamabad International Airport,hope every thing will run systematically &no theft of baggage &bad behaviour of PIA staff to loaders .Educated &well trained staff will be there too .Pray for safe long haul &peace

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 01, 2018

Poll journey begins

A SUNDAY of mega rallies in different parts of the country by major political parties appears to have informally...
Reporting in Kabul
Updated May 01, 2018

Reporting in Kabul

Once again life came to a standstill in parts of Afghanistan after a series of devastating attacks.
May Day reflections
Updated May 01, 2018

May Day reflections

As a society we have failed to improve the working and living conditions of the masses.
April 30, 2018

Budget debate

AFTER the political theatre, the serious work begins. Later this week, on May 2, parliament is set to open a debate...
April 30, 2018

Undoing of Iran deal?

WHILE their recent talks in Washington with their US counterpart included various key issues, there was one major...
April 30, 2018

Increased maternity leave

WOMEN’S empowerment is a concept with many moving parts. Adequate maternity leave is one of those elements, and it...