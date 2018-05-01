PIA flight marks inaugural touchdown at shiny new Islamabad International Airport

The newly constructed Islamabad International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — after going through its share of hiccups and delays — on Tuesday.

Passengers from Karachi board PK-300.

The airport also saw its first commercial touchdown with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-300 landing at the new airport at 11.15am. According to PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar, the national flag carrier's second commercial flight PK-301 will take off for Karachi at around 12.30pm.

Strict security measures were in place as the prime minister arrived at the airport along with other officials. The inauguration was initially supposed to take place on April 20 but it was delayed until May 3 due to some technical problems and security issues.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Abbasi lauded the efforts of Sardar Mehtab, Irfan Illahi and Air Marshal Salam and other officials for their efforts to complete the airport project.

"Nothing is impossible but this [constructing this airport] seemed like it was," the prime minister said. "But we have managed to complete this project as well."

He further said that although Pakistan's "liberal, open sky scheme" has been criticised, the policy has been kept in place because the government believes that the "passengers should have choices".

"Aviation is a challenging, dynamic field. It keeps changing rapidly and if we don't change ourselves we will be left behind," he stressed.

"It is very easy to criticise and hurl accusations," he said, adding that those in government have to deal with challenges unknown to critics.

Full flight operations will be shifted to the new airport on May 3. All commercial and VIP flights from Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) will be moved to the new airport located about 35 kilometres in the west of the capital city.

International carriers, including Emirates Airlines, Qatar Airways, Thai Airways, China Airlines, Oman Air, Etihad Airways, Saudi Airways, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways and Turkish Airlines, operate flights to and from Islamabad along with PIA, Shaheen Air and Air Blue.

Prior to the inauguration, Pakistan Air Force had lent a hand to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for smooth and safe conduct of operations at the new airport.

A C-130 flight with passengers and luggage on board had landed at the newly constructed runway on Friday to assess its instrument landing pattern and the quality of the landing strip.

Earlier, PAF aircraft, including the lightweight super Mushshak trainer and Hercules transport aircraft, had also landed at the runway.

For air traffic deconfliction, PAF in consultation with the CAA air traffic controllers has readjusted its flying training areas and routes for smooth approach paths of the new airport.

Moreover, PAF has also established an air traffic control squadron manned by qualified controllers to ensure the smooth air traffic flow at the airport.