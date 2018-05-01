Spy agencies told to come up with report on missing scientist

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed concerns over the failure of spy agencies to trace a scientist working for a sensitive installation who was allegedly abducted along with his spouse over three months ago.

The court sought a consolidated report from law enforcement agencies. The judge was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Khubaib Hassan for the recovery of his son Nozair Hassan and daughter-in-law.

The petition alleged that Mr Hassan, general manager of the National Development Complex (NDC), was abducted along with his wife by unknown people from their G-11/1 residence early on January 12 in front of their children, Hibban, 7, and Safwan, 4.

On April 11, the court had ordered the Military Intelligence (MI) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to submit reports.

Petitioner says his son and daughter-in-law were kidnapped by masked men from their G-11 residence on Jan 12

A representative of the ISI on Monday appeared before the court and stated that they neither held the couple nor had any information about their whereabouts.

However, the counsel for the petitioner contended that being the premier spy agency of the country the ISI should know how the scientist had been abducted.

He said it was strange that the ISI did not know how a scientist of a sensitive organisation had been abducted along with his wife.

The counsel argued that as per the defence laws if an employee goes missing the matter required an inquiry within 24 hours followed by an action report to all concerned. The defence ministry should inform the court what it had done in that regard so far.

Subsequently, the court sought a consolidated report from the spy agencies within two weeks and adjourned the case till a fortnight.

Mr Hassan’s father through his counsel Inamul Rahim Advocate cited the station house officer (SHO) Ramna, the inspector general of the capital police, Ministry of Defence, ISI and the secretary interior as respondents.

The petition said a contingent of masked armed men attired in black uniform along with some people in plainclothes trespassed into their residence and searched the house.

“After causing unexplainable harassment, chaos and confusion the armed men, surely believed to be men belonging to agencies, took along both the detenues 1 and 2 while leaving behind their two kids screaming and crying for their parents.”

It said the raiding personnel were not accompanied by any woman official and Mr Hussain’s wife was manhandled by the male security men.

The petition said after hectic efforts a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with the Ramna police on January 17.

However, despite the lapse of over three months the police have failed to trace the couple and share any information with the family.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the respondents to produce his son and daughter-in-law safe and sound before the court.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2018