Diplomats involved in accidents have immunity: experts

Anwar IqbalUpdated May 01, 2018

WASHINGTON: Pakistan can persuade the two US diplomats involved in traffic accidents in Islamabad to cooperate with the investigation but it cannot detain them, diplomatic observers say.

In interviews to Dawn, diplomats at the Pakistan Embassy and other foreign mis­s­ions insist that once it is determined that the person invol­ved is entitled to diplomatic immunity, the host government cannot detain that person.

US Embassy’s Second Secretary Chad Rex Ausburn and the embassy’s military attaché, Col Joseph E. Hall, are involved in the road accidents that happened on April 7 and April 29.

“Pakistan cannot deny immunity to the two diplomats. They can only keep them in the country till investigations complete,” said a South Asian diplomat.

Diplomats in Washington say that in traffic accidents, the embassy has no legal obligation to pay compensation to the victims’ families.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2018

PAK US RELATIONS
Pakistan

Comments (4)

Jh
May 01, 2018 11:16am

Persona non grata !!!! It seems to be purposely done.

SkyHawk
May 01, 2018 11:25am

Diplomatic immunity = License to kill

charlie
May 01, 2018 11:43am

There is no such immunity. Just look at accidents caused by foreign diplomats in the US in the last few years to see how the US dealt with them. Why are US diplomats in Pakistan any different? You are a diplomat, not James Bond with a license to kill.

Hassan
May 01, 2018 11:57am

What about violating the law by breaking signal and resulting to accident?

