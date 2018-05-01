DAWN.COM

Mainstreaming of Fata must for its development: PM

Pazir GulUpdated May 01, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa pictured during their visit to North Waziristan Agency on Monday.
MIRAMSHAH: Terming the mainstreaming of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) a must for its long-term progress and prosperity, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that the government was working to achieve the task in line with the aspirations of tribal people.

Mr Abbasi along with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Miramshah and Ghulam Khan areas of North Waziristan Agency.

Addressing a tribal jirga in Miramshah, the prime minister said that the government and all political parties were serious about mainstreaming of the tribal areas and in this regard the process was under way.

Also read: Will the Fata merger and other related reforms ever become a reality?

After his arrival in Miramshah, the prime minister laid a wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered Fateha for those who sacrificed their lives for the restoration of peace and stability to tribal areas.

Before Mr Abbasi, former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif had twice visited North Waziristan during his stint as prime minister after the 2013 general elections.

Abbasi, Bajwa visit North Waziristan Agency

PM Abbasi inaugurated the newly constructed Miramshah Market Complex. Built by Pakistan Army engineers the market has 1,344 shops, parks, car parking area, solar lights, driveways and water supply network.

The prime minister also inaugurated Ghulam Khan Trade Ter­minal, North Waziristan Agency, as part of Central Trade Corridor.

The new trade terminal and communication infrastructure in tribal areas will connect this market complex with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The prime minister told the jirga that Miramshah was gateway to Central Asia and had great significance as far as trade is concerned. He said that people of this area should also have resources like people enjoying in Lahore and other developed parts of the country.

Mr Abbasi said that these socio-economic projects were just beginning and many more such projects for Fata were in the pipeline.

He said the rehabilitation of displaced people and socio-economic uplift of Fata was priority of the government.

He lauded tribesmen for their unwavering support in the fight against terrorism.

On the occasion, elders of Utmanzai Wazir tribe requested the prime minister to fulfil commitments the government made with the tribal people affected due to Zarb-i-Azb military operation.

They said compensation should be paid to affected shopkeepers, traders and people whose houses were damaged during the operation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2018

