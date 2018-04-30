DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hazaras on hunger strike in Quetta want assurance of security, justice from Gen Bajwa

AP | Dawn.comApril 30, 2018

Email


Hazara women participate in a hunger strike at a camp outside press club in Quetta. —AP
Hazara women participate in a hunger strike at a camp outside press club in Quetta. —AP

The hunger strike being carried out by the members of persecuted Hazara community in Quetta to bring attention towards the killing of Hazaras in the city entered its third day on Monday.

Lawyer and activist Jalila Haider, who is leading the hunger strike camp set up outside Quetta press club, said on Monday that she will continue the strike until the army chief visits the city and details concrete steps to bring the killers to justice and protect the religious minority.

Haider says Gen Qamar Bajwa should come and console the thousands of widows and orphaned children left by the killing of Hazaras in Pakistan over the past two decades.

In recent months, at least 30 Hazaras have been gunned down in Quetta, however, police have still not arrested any suspect.

Know more: The exodus of Quetta’s Hazaras

The protest against the unabated killings of Hazaras started on Saturday following the targetted killing of two members of their community.

The protesters have repeatedly criticised law enforcement and security agencies for their inaction and failure in preventing Hazaras from being murdered with impunity.

Sectarian terrorism in Balochistan has disproportionately targeted people from the predominantly Shia Hazara community, easily identifiable because of their distinct physical attributes.

A report by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) released last month stated that 509 Hazaras were killed in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta in the last five years.

Narrating heartbreaking details about the plight of Hazara community, NCHR official Fazeela Alyani said, "All these precious lives were lost only in Quetta city."

However, the regional head of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) places the figure much higher than what was being quoted by NCHR.

"More than 200 Hazaras were killed only in two suicide attacks in this period," Bostan Ali Kishmand said.

Targeted killings, suicide attacks, and bomb blasts have inflicted harm to daily life, education, and business activities of ethnic Hazara community members in Quetta, read the NCHR report.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 30, 2018

Budget debate

AFTER the political theatre, the serious work begins. Later this week, on May 2, parliament is set to open a debate...
April 30, 2018

Undoing of Iran deal?

WHILE their recent talks in Washington with their US counterpart included various key issues, there was one major...
April 30, 2018

Increased maternity leave

WOMEN’S empowerment is a concept with many moving parts. Adequate maternity leave is one of those elements, and it...
April 29, 2018

Korean peace on the horizon

A FORMAL end to the war between the two countries has proved elusive for almost as long as Pakistan has existed....
April 29, 2018

Businessman’s budget

WHAT is more interesting than the budget itself is the explanation provided by the newly minted finance minister for...
April 29, 2018

Cricket tour

PREVIOUSLY, overseas tours were often a litmus test for Pakistani cricket. It is no different this time as Pakistan...