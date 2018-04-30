Woman taxi driver found dead in Peshawar was murdered by her husband, police say

Peshawar police on Monday revealed that the woman taxi driver who was found dead on Saturday was in fact shot dead by her own husband, who tried to frame it as a burglary attempt.

Nabeela Amber, a mother of three and reportedly the first woman driver of Careem ride-hailing service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was shot dead over the weekend by her husband, whom she had married just five months ago, police said.

With her car and five of her phones missing, the first impression was that she may have been killed during a burglary gone awry. However, a Facebook photo of a pistol posted by the deceased's children from her previous marriage piqued the police's interest.

Following a two-day investigation, the police not only linked the victim's current husband with her murder but also obtained a confession out of him and recovered the murder weapon.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hasan Jahangir, the accused, who also has another wife, has identified a trio of reasons for murdering Amber.

The victim, per the ASP, did not approve of the victim's male friends who frequented their home.

At the time of their marriage, he had given her a house as Haq Mahr (mandatory gift to wife at the time of marriage), which she had subsequently bequeathed to her children from the previous marriage, but the accused now wanted it back.

Moreover, the accused claimed that the victim used to make extravagant demands from him, which when remained unfulfilled, would result in her threatening him of telling his first wife about their marriage.

As a result, he allegedly killed his wife and framed it as if it had occurred during a burglary attempt.