Basic necessities will be provided to people of Fata on urgent basis, vows PM Abbasi

Dawn.comUpdated April 30, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday promised to the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) that the basic necessities of life will be provided to them on an urgent basis, Radio Pakistan reported.

Abbasi addressed a jirga in Miranshah where he assured the audience that not only his government but also his political rivals are on the same page when it comes to the issue of mainstreaming of Fata.

The premier, during his visit, inaugurated several development projects in Miranshah, including a bus terminal and Ghulam Khan National Logistics Cell Terminal.

He said that development projects such as these would help the local economy.

Also read: Will the Fata merger and other related reforms ever become a reality?

During his visit, Abbasi was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra and senior military officials including the army chief.

Abbasi had earlier said that the abolition of the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) from Fata is a necessity not a political slogan.

Everybody in the government and even the general public in tribal areas had realised that abolishing the FCR and replacing it with regular laws of the country was the need of the hour, he said.

“The colonial rulers carved out these regulations to serve their own vested interests and it is now an obligation on all of us to do away with this repressive system of governance,” he had said, amid applause from the audience.

Alba
Apr 30, 2018 09:02pm

Whichever party wins, FATA should be their first order of business. The Chinese can wait their turn.

