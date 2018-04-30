Nisar decides to contest election from national, provincial constituencies in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday announced to contest elections from on constituency of National Assembly and two constituencies of Punjab Assembly falling in Rawalpindi area.

The national and provincial constituencies have been identified as NA-59 Rawalpindi-III, PP-10 and PP-14, respectively.

Nisar, whose political future and association with the PML-N has been uncertain after the party stepped up its criticism of the establishment and judiciary following Panamagate verdict, made the announcement in a meeting attended by Union Council chairmen, vice chairmen and others.

The councillors assured Nisar that they would support him in the upcoming election and were thanked by him for their commitment.

Nisar also said that he plans on contesting the election from NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII but would make the final decision after meeting political stakeholders of the area.

Besides, NA-59 and NA-63 comprise areas including Chakri, Adyala and parts of Taxila and Gujjar Khan, mostly covered under former NA-52 and NA-53. Although both are traditional strongholds of Nisar, he had lost the latter to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Ghulam Sarwar Khan by a small margin in 2013 general elections.

Earlier this month, Nisar had denied any contact with the PTI, amid speculations of him joining the party. He has since been in constant contact with Punjab chief minister and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

He had last year refused to join the cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified and his cabinet stood dissolved.