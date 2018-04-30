DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nisar decides to contest election from national, provincial constituencies in Rawalpindi

Javed HussainUpdated April 30, 2018

Email


Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday announced to contest elections from on constituency of National Assembly and two constituencies of Punjab Assembly falling in Rawalpindi area.

The national and provincial constituencies have been identified as NA-59 Rawalpindi-III, PP-10 and PP-14, respectively.

Nisar, whose political future and association with the PML-N has been uncertain after the party stepped up its criticism of the establishment and judiciary following Panamagate verdict, made the announcement in a meeting attended by Union Council chairmen, vice chairmen and others.

The councillors assured Nisar that they would support him in the upcoming election and were thanked by him for their commitment.

Nisar also said that he plans on contesting the election from NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII but would make the final decision after meeting political stakeholders of the area.

Besides, NA-59 and NA-63 comprise areas including Chakri, Adyala and parts of Taxila and Gujjar Khan, mostly covered under former NA-52 and NA-53. Although both are traditional strongholds of Nisar, he had lost the latter to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Ghulam Sarwar Khan by a small margin in 2013 general elections.

Earlier this month, Nisar had denied any contact with the PTI, amid speculations of him joining the party. He has since been in constant contact with Punjab chief minister and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

He had last year refused to join the cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified and his cabinet stood dissolved.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
MONIER
Apr 30, 2018 08:44pm

Nisar wanted to become the replacement PM after Nawaz. That did not work out and hence the break.

qaiser ahmed
Apr 30, 2018 08:49pm

I and many others are pleased that he is seeking election as an independent. PTI has many heavyweights and it certainly does not need one whose favorite place to sit is on the FENCE.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 30, 2018

Budget debate

AFTER the political theatre, the serious work begins. Later this week, on May 2, parliament is set to open a debate...
April 30, 2018

Undoing of Iran deal?

WHILE their recent talks in Washington with their US counterpart included various key issues, there was one major...
April 30, 2018

Increased maternity leave

WOMEN’S empowerment is a concept with many moving parts. Adequate maternity leave is one of those elements, and it...
April 29, 2018

Korean peace on the horizon

A FORMAL end to the war between the two countries has proved elusive for almost as long as Pakistan has existed....
April 29, 2018

Businessman’s budget

WHAT is more interesting than the budget itself is the explanation provided by the newly minted finance minister for...
April 29, 2018

Cricket tour

PREVIOUSLY, overseas tours were often a litmus test for Pakistani cricket. It is no different this time as Pakistan...