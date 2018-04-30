DAWN.COM

3 Kashmiri youth killed in firing by Indian forces in held Kashmir

APApril 30, 2018

Villagers attend the funeral of Shahid Ahmad who was killed due to firing at protest by Indian troops. —AP
A young man was killed and at least 14 others wounded on Monday in Srinagar when Indian forces fired at anti-government protesters who were protesting against the killing of two Kashmiris by security forces earlier in the day.

Indian troops cordoned off southern Drubgam village early on Monday following a tip that suspects were hiding there, police said.

As the troops came closer to a cluster of homes, suspects fired at them, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire which lasted for several hours, police said. Two Kashmiris were killed and at least two soldiers, including an army officer, were injured in the fighting, police said.

At least 15 residents were reported injured in the clashes, including a young man who was hit by bullets and died in a hospital.

An army helicopter hovered over the area to coordinate the operation with ground troops, officials said. Kashmiri leaders who challenge India's rule over the region condemned the killings and called for a protest strike on Tuesday.

Last year at least 29 Kashmiri citizens were killed and hundreds wounded during such clashes with the Indian security forces.

Nearly 70,000 Kashmiri people have been killed in the uprising against the Indian rule and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

