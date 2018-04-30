DAWN.COM

Pakistan kabaddi team gets a helping hand from Indian origin players

Abu Bakar BilalApril 30, 2018

Pakistan kabaddi team had to use five Canadian nationals of Indian origin in its side at the recently held World Kabaddi Cup in Australia due to a lack of options, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday.

The national team was extremely short-handed Down Under as only five of its players and a coach were granted Australian visas; more than half their side were refused visas due to incomplete paperwork.

But instead of pulling out of the tour, the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation still sent the team to Australia with the knowledge that it did not even have half the squad needed to compete.

To make up for its lack of options, the team ended up drafting in five Indian-origin players into their squad; two of those drafted were Amar Singh and Teja — both of whom have represented India in the past.

Gurdeep Singh, another non-Pakistani, later told the media that he had filled in as Pakistan's team manager.

Despite foreign help, the team ended up disappointing in the one-day tournament, failing to even make the semi-finals as Australia went all the way and clinched the title.

Ash2000
Apr 30, 2018 08:12pm

If you don’t have full team then what is the purpose of sending the team. Indians are always ready to help.

Dhakkan
Apr 30, 2018 08:34pm

At the end of the day, we are brothers!

Pushto
Apr 30, 2018 08:38pm

Something does not add up here. Are we saying that we don't have kabaddi players in Pakistan ??

A.Friend
Apr 30, 2018 08:42pm

Outside the subcontinent we are all one people.

Prateik
Apr 30, 2018 08:43pm

Can vice-versa be expected?

hamza khan
Apr 30, 2018 09:00pm

Good hear something positive about Indo-Pak relationship. Visa bit is always tricky for Pakistanis in most of cases.

Khany
Apr 30, 2018 09:00pm

Pakistan needs economy success as a key to fullfill every sport. Cricket is where Pakistan can put its economy on. But can't do same for rest of sports.

Kailash Singh
Apr 30, 2018 09:18pm

I feel sorry for the team that they don't have support of the government. Yesterday I read something like that about Pakistan Badminton team. Such attitude will only harm sports in Pakistan.

