Pakistan kabaddi team gets a helping hand from Indian origin players

Pakistan kabaddi team had to use five Canadian nationals of Indian origin in its side at the recently held World Kabaddi Cup in Australia due to a lack of options, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday.

The national team was extremely short-handed Down Under as only five of its players and a coach were granted Australian visas; more than half their side were refused visas due to incomplete paperwork.

But instead of pulling out of the tour, the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation still sent the team to Australia with the knowledge that it did not even have half the squad needed to compete.

To make up for its lack of options, the team ended up drafting in five Indian-origin players into their squad; two of those drafted were Amar Singh and Teja — both of whom have represented India in the past.

Gurdeep Singh, another non-Pakistani, later told the media that he had filled in as Pakistan's team manager.

Despite foreign help, the team ended up disappointing in the one-day tournament, failing to even make the semi-finals as Australia went all the way and clinched the title.