Hockey legend refuses offer to undergo heart transplant in Pakistan, insists on going to India

World Cup-winning field hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed on Monday refused the offer of having his heart transplant conducted in Pakistan.

"Pakistan does not have enough facilities, I want the transplant to be conducted in India," Ahmed said.

The ailing sports star reached out to India last week and asked for help in securing a heart transplant — despite years of breaking the eastern neighbours' "hearts on the field".

The 49-year-old has been suffering for weeks from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart.

Ahmed has been a sporting icon in Pakistan since helping the country win the 1994 World Cup in Sydney with his penalty stroke save against the Netherlands in the final.

“I may have broken a lot of Indian hearts on the field of play by beating India in the Indira Gandhi Cup [1989] and in other events but that was sport,” Ahmed had told AFP in a recent interview.

“Now I need a heart transplant in India and for that I need support from the Indian government.”

Ahmed — who played 338 international matches, participated in three Olympics and various other high-profile events in a career spanning from 1986 to 2000 — said the visa could be a lifesaver.