Hockey legend refuses offer to undergo heart transplant in Pakistan, insists on going to India

Zeeshan AhmedUpdated April 30, 2018

Former field hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed being treated at a hospital in Karachi, following complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart. — AFP/File
World Cup-winning field hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed on Monday refused the offer of having his heart transplant conducted in Pakistan.

"Pakistan does not have enough facilities, I want the transplant to be conducted in India," Ahmed said.

The ailing sports star reached out to India last week and asked for help in securing a heart transplant — despite years of breaking the eastern neighbours' "hearts on the field".

The 49-year-old has been suffering for weeks from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart.

Ahmed has been a sporting icon in Pakistan since helping the country win the 1994 World Cup in Sydney with his penalty stroke save against the Netherlands in the final.

“I may have broken a lot of Indian hearts on the field of play by beating India in the Indira Gandhi Cup [1989] and in other events but that was sport,” Ahmed had told AFP in a recent interview.

“Now I need a heart transplant in India and for that I need support from the Indian government.”

Ahmed — who played 338 international matches, participated in three Olympics and various other high-profile events in a career spanning from 1986 to 2000 — said the visa could be a lifesaver.

Swetha
Apr 30, 2018 06:00pm

I hope Sushmaji responds to this news and give him visa.

KUL DEE
Apr 30, 2018 06:04pm

I sincerely urge the Indian government to issue medical visa at the earliest

and financial issues can also be taken care of through crowd funding

we may be sworn enemies but we can fight on another day

this person is in direct need of medical care and should get it at the earliest .

Bharti
Apr 30, 2018 06:15pm

Tweet this matter to Sushma Swaraj. She is highly responsive to such issues.

Noor
Apr 30, 2018 06:17pm

He's every right to do so, life is precious thing

Vikram chavan
Apr 30, 2018 06:27pm

Give him visa .. I would request everyone to tweet to sushmaji..

Mehak
Apr 30, 2018 06:28pm

Listen to your heart!.... No power can stop a determined heart...

Hasan ali
Apr 30, 2018 06:29pm

I request Indian government to help him.

SATT
Apr 30, 2018 06:37pm

I think his request is already been accepted.

Shaukat Natalkar
Apr 30, 2018 06:39pm

He has been already offered free medical treatment. Only hurdle is the urgency and he has to wait for the donner for his number to come....there are others in the queue. Hockey Association is already in touch with the authorities for his visa clearance. Our prayers to Almighty !!

M. Emad
Apr 30, 2018 06:41pm

Pakistani World Cup-winning hockey legend Mansoor Ahmed should undergo heart transplant in Pakistan and must not insists on going to India !

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 30, 2018 06:51pm

Get well soon Ahmed.

WOW! So many Indian outright in support of Hockey world champion goal keeper to get treatment in India and praying for him.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Bharat
Apr 30, 2018 06:55pm

Full assistance should be provided to this gentleman. Wish him quick recovery.

shafiq chughtai
Apr 30, 2018 07:04pm

His right should be respected.

Lost name
Apr 30, 2018 07:04pm

@M. Emad It is his life and he should decide what is good for him. Rest is all up to the all mighty. We should pray he gets well soon.

