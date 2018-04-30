DAWN.COM

MMA vows to foil West’s agenda in Pakistan

Muhammad Jamal HotiUpdated April 30, 2018

MARDAN: Leaders of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) said on Sunday they would foil efforts of those political forces and elements who were trying to implement agenda of American and western countries in the country.

They were speaking at a public meeting at the Railway Station Ground here.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rah­man, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Pakistan chief Awais Ahmad Shah Noorani and some other MMA leaders addressed the public meeting.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl alleged that secular forces were trying to replace the Islamic identification of Pakistan with secularism.

He said such elements could not succeed in their efforts in the presence of religious political parties in the country.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a critical juncture at national and international levels and only religious parties could steer the country out of this critical situation.

JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq said his party was not doing politics of the US; rather it was doing politics of Madina Munawara.

He claimed that according to a survey conducted by an American firm, 85 per cent of young people of Pakistan wanted implementation of Islamic Sharia in the country.

“The implementation of obscenity and un-Islamic culture in Pakistan is not acceptable to us,” he declared.

He said there was no name of any religious party leader in the Panama leaks scandal or no case of corruption was being probed by the National Accountability Bureau or FIA against them, asserting that only religious parties’ leaders could make Pakistan free of corruption.

Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Pakistan chief Awais Ahmad Shah Noorani urged people to vote for candidates of the MMA in the coming general election to make internal and external policies of Pakistan further stronger.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2018

