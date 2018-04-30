Produce missing persons in courts, says PTM
MINGORA: Leaders of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) have said that they do not want terrorism in their areas anymore and called for an end to the alleged profiling of Pashtun people as terrorists.
They were speaking at a public gathering at Kabal ground here on Sunday which was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, including families of the missing persons.
Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir Mohsin Dawar, Advocate Iqbal Eesakhel, Malak Riaz, Khan Zaman Kakar, Usman Kakar, Khurshaid Kaka Ji and Fanoos Gujjar were prominent among those who addressed the gathering.
They said Pashtuns were peaceful, patriotic Pakistanis but for the last few decades terrorism had been imposed in their areas.
Mr Pashteen said that the PTM’s demands were in accordance with the Constitution and therefore should be accepted. He said missing persons must be produced in courts and should be punished legally if they were found guilty and those found innocent must be released.
Mohsin Dawar said there were still some districts in Swat where civil administration was still inactive.
Iqbal Eesakhel said since peace had returned to Swat, unnecessary check-posts should be removed.
“There is no need for a cantonment in Swat; therefore we call on the government not to build the cantonment here. Extrajudicial killings must be stopped in the country and Rao Anwer, the police officer accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter in Karachi, must be hanged immediately and all hidden elements behind him should be exposed,” he demanded.
Malak Riaz said thousands of houses were destroyed during the Swat operation but still many people had not received compensation which had been announced by the government.
The speakers called on the government to ensure freedom of speech in Swat.
The children of missing persons also addressed the public gathering.
Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2018
Comments (15)
Better to listen PTM before it is too late.
What about not allowing Pakistan Flag in the gathering. What about anti-Pakistan slogans and stances.
If their demands are constitutional why didn't they allow a supporter with Pakistan flag .They are exposed
At the current moment the inly party that is making sense in ensuring citizens are treated fairly. All other wants to ensure future of their children are taken care of
Another flop movement backed by Achakzai and co.
They are working for a forgein agenda. Sell outs
He should allow Pakistani flag in his Jalsas, as seen yesterday few men were stoped from entering because they had Pakistani flag with them! What other agenda is he hiding I wonder?
Who is PTM to tell Pak Army not to build a cantonment in Swat???
The truth is, the truth hurts .
Bridle PTM before it creates mayhem in the country. Instead of demanding the Government, the PTM should galvanize mass movement to drive away terrorists from Pukhtoon lands, otherwise, Pak Army will continue its operations in the area until the area is purged from terrorists.
PTM agenda is of India, Afghanistan and America. They should be dealt heavy handedly.
We will not let you make Swat HELL again!
Cantonments, checkposts, anything for keeping peace is the country. PTM agendas are pretty exposed now. Our brothers from Afghanistan are treating us well for the hospitality of keeping them in Pakistan. Time to send them ALL back to Kabul! No more Afghan refugee.
Pakistan Zindabad!
Listen and heed. The demands are fair and within constitutional limits. All citizens must be treated equally with respect and under the same law. Armies do not hold the countries together, the people do which is evident from the East Pakistan debacle
Why dont the authorities take stern actions against PTM as they swiftly took against MQM.
Pitty public has short memory, same people were calling for military action hardly a decade ago and now its the opposite. You can't have civil rights in the battlezone.