DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Produce missing persons in courts, says PTM

Fazal KhaliqUpdated April 30, 2018

Email


MINGORA: Leaders of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) have said that they do not want terrorism in their areas anymore and called for an end to the alleged profiling of Pashtun people as terrorists.

They were speaking at a public gathering at Kabal ground here on Sunday which was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, including families of the missing persons.

Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir Mohsin Dawar, Advocate Iqbal Eesakhel, Malak Riaz, Khan Zaman Kakar, Usman Kakar, Khurshaid Kaka Ji and Fanoos Gujjar were prominent among those who addressed the gathering.

They said Pashtuns were peaceful, patriotic Pakistanis but for the last few decades terrorism had been imposed in their areas.

Mr Pashteen said that the PTM’s demands were in accordance with the Constitution and therefore should be accepted. He said missing persons must be produced in courts and should be punished legally if they were found guilty and those found innocent must be released.

Mohsin Dawar said there were still some districts in Swat where civil administration was still inactive.

Iqbal Eesakhel said since peace had returned to Swat, unnecessary check-posts should be removed.

“There is no need for a cantonment in Swat; therefore we call on the government not to build the cantonment here. Extrajudicial killings must be stopped in the country and Rao Anwer, the police officer accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter in Karachi, must be hanged immediately and all hidden elements behind him should be exposed,” he demanded.

Malak Riaz said thousands of houses were destroyed during the Swat operation but still many people had not received compensation which had been announced by the government.

The speakers called on the government to ensure freedom of speech in Swat.

The children of missing persons also addressed the public gathering.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

1000 characters
MM
Apr 30, 2018 09:24am

Better to listen PTM before it is too late.

Ahmed khan lehri
Apr 30, 2018 09:40am

What about not allowing Pakistan Flag in the gathering. What about anti-Pakistan slogans and stances.

Wasim
Apr 30, 2018 09:55am

If their demands are constitutional why didn't they allow a supporter with Pakistan flag .They are exposed

Amir
Apr 30, 2018 10:15am

At the current moment the inly party that is making sense in ensuring citizens are treated fairly. All other wants to ensure future of their children are taken care of

Kk iftikhari
Apr 30, 2018 10:28am

Another flop movement backed by Achakzai and co.

S
Apr 30, 2018 10:30am

They are working for a forgein agenda. Sell outs

Tauseef
Apr 30, 2018 10:30am

He should allow Pakistani flag in his Jalsas, as seen yesterday few men were stoped from entering because they had Pakistani flag with them! What other agenda is he hiding I wonder?

Justice
Apr 30, 2018 10:31am

Who is PTM to tell Pak Army not to build a cantonment in Swat???

Khan
Apr 30, 2018 10:37am

The truth is, the truth hurts .

Jalbani Baloch
Apr 30, 2018 10:41am

Bridle PTM before it creates mayhem in the country. Instead of demanding the Government, the PTM should galvanize mass movement to drive away terrorists from Pukhtoon lands, otherwise, Pak Army will continue its operations in the area until the area is purged from terrorists.

shah
Apr 30, 2018 10:49am

PTM agenda is of India, Afghanistan and America. They should be dealt heavy handedly.

AJ
Apr 30, 2018 11:00am

We will not let you make Swat HELL again!

Cantonments, checkposts, anything for keeping peace is the country. PTM agendas are pretty exposed now. Our brothers from Afghanistan are treating us well for the hospitality of keeping them in Pakistan. Time to send them ALL back to Kabul! No more Afghan refugee.

Pakistan Zindabad!

AW
Apr 30, 2018 11:04am

Listen and heed. The demands are fair and within constitutional limits. All citizens must be treated equally with respect and under the same law. Armies do not hold the countries together, the people do which is evident from the East Pakistan debacle

Fareed Khan
Apr 30, 2018 11:09am

Why dont the authorities take stern actions against PTM as they swiftly took against MQM.

Amir Ali Balouch
Apr 30, 2018 11:25am

Pitty public has short memory, same people were calling for military action hardly a decade ago and now its the opposite. You can't have civil rights in the battlezone.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 30, 2018

Budget debate

AFTER the political theatre, the serious work begins. Later this week, on May 2, parliament is set to open a debate...
April 30, 2018

Undoing of Iran deal?

WHILE their recent talks in Washington with their US counterpart included various key issues, there was one major...
April 30, 2018

Increased maternity leave

WOMEN’S empowerment is a concept with many moving parts. Adequate maternity leave is one of those elements, and it...
April 29, 2018

Korean peace on the horizon

A FORMAL end to the war between the two countries has proved elusive for almost as long as Pakistan has existed....
April 29, 2018

Businessman’s budget

WHAT is more interesting than the budget itself is the explanation provided by the newly minted finance minister for...
April 29, 2018

Cricket tour

PREVIOUSLY, overseas tours were often a litmus test for Pakistani cricket. It is no different this time as Pakistan...