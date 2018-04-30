Produce missing persons in courts, says PTM

MINGORA: Leaders of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) have said that they do not want terrorism in their areas anymore and called for an end to the alleged profiling of Pashtun people as terrorists.

They were speaking at a public gathering at Kabal ground here on Sunday which was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, including families of the missing persons.

Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir Mohsin Dawar, Advocate Iqbal Eesakhel, Malak Riaz, Khan Zaman Kakar, Usman Kakar, Khurshaid Kaka Ji and Fanoos Gujjar were prominent among those who addressed the gathering.

They said Pashtuns were peaceful, patriotic Pakistanis but for the last few decades terrorism had been imposed in their areas.

Mr Pashteen said that the PTM’s demands were in accordance with the Constitution and therefore should be accepted. He said missing persons must be produced in courts and should be punished legally if they were found guilty and those found innocent must be released.

Mohsin Dawar said there were still some districts in Swat where civil administration was still inactive.

Iqbal Eesakhel said since peace had returned to Swat, unnecessary check-posts should be removed.

“There is no need for a cantonment in Swat; therefore we call on the government not to build the cantonment here. Extrajudicial killings must be stopped in the country and Rao Anwer, the police officer accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter in Karachi, must be hanged immediately and all hidden elements behind him should be exposed,” he demanded.

Malak Riaz said thousands of houses were destroyed during the Swat operation but still many people had not received compensation which had been announced by the government.

The speakers called on the government to ensure freedom of speech in Swat.

The children of missing persons also addressed the public gathering.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2018