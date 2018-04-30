Shakeel Afridi undergoes medical check-up

RAWALPINDI: The medical examination of Dr Shakeel Afridi, who has been imprisoned for his alleged links with a banned militant group and was shifted to the high-security Adiala jail on Friday, has been conducted and he is found to be fit.

According to sources, a team of doctors carried out the medical examination of Dr Afridi and declared him fit as every test was found to be clear. During the examination, the prisoner’s blood and urine samples were taken in addition to his pulse, height and weight.

Dr Afridi was convicted in the treason case and kept in the Peshawar jail. The high-profile prisoner was airlifted by a helicopter from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security and was taken to the Adiala jail on Friday.

He had been taken into custody soon after the killing of Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden by US commandoes in Abbottabad in May 2011. He was accused of helping the CIA track down the Al Qaeda leader in Abbottabad.

However, it is not known whether Dr Afridi will be kept in the Adiala jail or shifted to some other place.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2018