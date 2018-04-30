DAWN.COM

3 dead in suspected target killing in Quetta: police

Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 30, 2018

At least three people were killed and two others injured in a firing incident in Quetta on Sunday evening, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to police, unidentified attackers opened fire at people sitting inside a shop on Quetta’s Jan Muhammad Road. The assailants managed to escape unhurt after the attack, police said.

The injured were rushed to nearby Civil Hospital, Quetta, for medical treatment.

Police are suspecting it to be an act of target killing, however, the actual motive behind the attack remains unknown so far as police are carrying out investigations into the matter.

The identities of those killed and injured in the attack are yet to be ascertained.

A state of emergency has been imposed at the hospital where the injured have been shifted. Moreover, shops in the area were closed following the incident.

On Saturday, two shopkeepers belonging to the Shia Hazara community were killed in a drive-by shooting in Quetta's Jamaluddin Afghani Road.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for any of the attack.

