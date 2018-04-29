Hazara community's hunger strike in Quetta enters second day as protesters demand 'right to life'

Angered at the killing of two Hazara men on Saturday, the members of persecuted Hazara community are staging a protest in Quetta against the unabated killings of the community.

Led by Social activist Jalila Haider, the hunger strike of Hazara community members outside Quetta Press Club entered into its second day on Sunday.

The protesters criticised the law enforcement and security agencies for their inaction and failure to prevent Hazaras from being murdered in the city.

The members of Hazara community demanded that Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa should meet the widows of the deceased men.

Jalila Haider said that the hunger strike would continue until the Hazara community is provided with adequate security.

Meanwhile, a protest rally was held under the banner of Balochistan Shia Conference at Shuhada Chowk, Alamdar Road — a Hazara-dominated neighbourhood.

"The people of Balochistan do not want roti, kapra and makaan; all we want is the right to life," former PPP lawmaker Nasir Shah told the gathering attended by members of Hazara Democratic Party, Balochistan National Party, Jamhuri Watan Party and others.

"Peace is destroyed when the state becomes weak," he said, criticising the "wrong policies" which have lead to such disastrous circumstances.

Other speakers said that over 2,000 Hazaras had been killed while 3,000 had been injured in targeted attacks in the past few years.

Zair Agha, another speaker at the rally, said: "Our neighbourhoods have been turned into orphanages. Our blood has become cheaper than water."

The protests began after two Hazara men were shot dead in the fourth targeted attack this month in Quetta.

Two members of the community were killed and another was injured in an attack in the Western Bypass area of the city last Sunday. A shopkeeper was gunned down on April 18 while another Hazara man was killed in the beginning of the month.

Sectarian terrorism in Balochistan has disproportionately targeted people from the predominantly Shia Hazara community, easily identifiable because of facial features.

A report by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) released last month claimed that 509 Hazaras were killed in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta in the last five years.