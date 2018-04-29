DAWN.COM

Indian citizen returns home after spending year-long captivity in Pakistan

Dawn.comApril 29, 2018

A 23-year-old Indian national, Dalwinder Singh, who had crossed into Pakistan at Kasur's Ballanwala village on March 6, 2017, was handed over to Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sunday, read a statement issued by the military's media wing.

Singh was handed over to BSF by Punjab Rangers at Wagah checkpost after following due legal process.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, Singh thanked Pakistan's security forces for the "treatment and care meted to him throughout the duration of his stay and for allowing him to return to his homeland".

Also read: What happens when you’re both Indian and Pakistani

Last year Chandu Babulal Chohan, an Indian soldier, was "convinced to return to his own country" after he deserted his post "due to his grievances of maltreatment against his commanders".

According to an ISPR statement, Chohan had been stationed in Indian-held Kashmir. He had "wilfully crossed the LoC on September 29, 2016, and surrendered himself to the Pakistan Army," the press release said.

The soldier was "handed over to Indian authorities at Wahga border on humanitarian grounds" on January 21, 2017.

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Neighbor
Apr 29, 2018 07:39pm

Thank you, Pakistan.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 29, 2018 07:39pm

Wish you well brother Singh. A soldier is a soldier!

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

omveer
Apr 29, 2018 07:41pm

I wonder what took so long.

