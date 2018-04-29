Indian citizen returns home after spending year in captivity in Pakistan
A 23-year-old Indian national, Dalwinder Singh, who had crossed into Pakistan at Kasur's Ballanwala village on March 6, 2017, was handed over to Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sunday, read a statement issued by the military's media wing.
Singh was handed over to the BSF by Punjab Rangers at the Wagah checkpost "after following due legal process," the statement said.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations, Singh thanked Pakistan's security forces for the "treatment and care meted to him throughout the duration of his stay and for allowing him to return to his homeland".
Also read: What happens when you’re both Indian and Pakistani
Last year Chandu Babulal Chohan, an Indian soldier, was "convinced to return to his own country" after he deserted his post "due to his grievances of maltreatment against his commanders".
According to an ISPR statement, Chohan had been stationed in Indian-held Kashmir. He had "wilfully crossed the LoC on September 29, 2016, and surrendered himself to the Pakistan Army," the press release said.
The soldier was "handed over to Indian authorities at Wahga border on humanitarian grounds" on January 21, 2017.
Comments (10)
Thank you, Pakistan.
Wish you well brother Singh. A soldier is a soldier!
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
I wonder what took so long.
Looks a suspicious story
Indian agencies should keep track of this guy
Nice move now India should retaliate in the same manner
Thanks Pakistan .Wish we could reciprocate in same manner
@omveer Well He’s lucky that he mistakenly crossed into Pakistan and only had to spend one year in jail on the hand Pakistanis are languishing in Indians haild for decade for the same reason
Very lucky otherwise would have been inducted as an agent.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan Agreed. It will be a good day when the politicians do their own fighting.