Political temperatures rise as PPP, PTI and JUI-F prepare for power shows

As elections inch closer, political parties are preparing to get a head start in their campaigns, with the PPP, Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) holding their jalsas in different parts of the country on Sunday.

'Mother of all jalsas'

The PTI is holding its gathering at the historic Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore with "dou nahi, aik Pakistan" being the main theme of the event. Caravans from all over the country are going to join the rally, which is touted as being the main power show of the party in the city before the federal and provincial governments end their respective tenures next month.

After visiting the venue last night, PTI chief Imran Khan said today's gathering would be "the mother of all jalsas" as "never have I witnessed such junoon at jalsagah a night before our jalsa."

'Peaceful Karachi'

In Karachi, the PPP is gearing up to gain space left vacant by the ouster of Altaf Hussain and the subsequent divisions within the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

After years of negligible activity in the city's central district, the party's Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a landmark gathering in FC Area's Tanki Ground today.

Criticising the role of the MQM in the past decades, PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani on Sunday said his party's leadership was born in Karachi and is "purely Karachiite".

"We assure the people of Karachi that we will not poll [fraudulent] votes by occupying schools [which serve as polling centers]. Our slogan is 'peaceful Karachi, sub ka Karachi'," he said expressing hope that the turnout would be larger than expected.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is holding a conference in Mardan where the party's chief, Fazlur Rehman, as well as Jamaat-i-Islami's Sirajul Haq are expected to speak.

Pashtun Long March to Swat

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) is meanwhile gathering at Swat's Kabal ground in continuation of its movement for basic rights and restoration of dignity of the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir and other prominent leaders of the movement are expected to speak at the jalsa. The movement will highlight the plight of missing persons and their families in the country.

With additional reporting by Mohammad Raza.