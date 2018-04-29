Political temperatures rise as PPP, PTI and JUI-F hold power shows
As elections inch closer, political parties are preparing to get a head start in their campaigns, with the PPP, Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) holding their jalsas in different parts of the country on Sunday.
'Mother of all jalsas'
The PTI is holding its gathering at the historic Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore with "dou nahi, aik Pakistan" being the main theme of the event. Caravans have arrived from all over the country to join the rally, which is touted as being the main power show of the party in the city before the federal and provincial governments end their respective tenures next month.
After visiting the venue last night, PTI chief Imran Khan had that said Sunday's gathering would be "the mother of all jalsas" as "never have I witnessed such junoon at jalsagah a night before our jalsa."
'Peaceful Karachi'
In Karachi, the PPP stepped up its efforts to gain space left vacant by the ouster of Altaf Hussain and the subsequent divisions within the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).
After years of negligible activity in the city's central district, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a landmark gathering in FC Area's Tanki Ground on Sunday night.
Speaking at the rally in Liaquatabad, Bilawal said that Karachi's problems can only be solved "by one who loves Karachi, who was born and raised here".
Referring MQM as "Mustakil Qaumi Museebat" (Continuous National Trouble) the self-dubbed "son of Karachi" said, "The party [MQM] had failed to take responsibility for the city's woes. It asks people to vote for them but curses PPP for mismanagement."
He said MQM does not want to clean the city because their politics is "hung up on trash". Bilawal said, "The party [MQM] fears that if the city gets cleaned then their political grip too will be wiped away".
Recalling MQM's refusal to work with PPP, Bilawal pointed out "if they [MQM] are not willing to sit with us [PPP] and solve the problems [both parties have with each other], how will they solve Karachi's problems?"
Referring to PML-N, he said that "those wishing to turn Karachi into New York should first clean the gutters of Gawal Mandi". He said, "He who speaks of respecting the vote will no longer get respect".
Earlier, criticising the role of the MQM in the past decades, PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani on Sunday said his party's leadership was born in Karachi and is "purely Karachiite".
"We assure the people of Karachi that we will not poll [fraudulent] votes by occupying schools [which serve as polling centers]. Our slogan is 'peaceful Karachi, sub ka Karachi'," he said expressing hope that the turnout would be larger than expected.
Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is holding a conference in Mardan where the party's chief, Fazlur Rehman, as well as Jamaat-i-Islami's Sirajul Haq are expected to speak.
Pashtun Long March to Swat
The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) is meanwhile gathering at Swat's Kabal ground in continuation of its movement for basic rights and restoration of dignity of the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir and other prominent leaders of the movement are expected to speak at the jalsa. The movement will highlight the plight of missing persons and their families in the country.
With additional reporting by Mohammad Raza.
PTM jalsa will be the mother of all jalsas, not PTI, PPP or MMA.
Whatever power shows you do I have no problem with that but please protect public property. Punjab government has spent billions on Greater Iqbal park, while addressing public please advise them to behave and protect the property, instead vandalizing it as it was made by your political opponents.
Jalsas are no indicators of success in the actual polling. I voted for PTI last time but now, I would vote any party but PTI. Reason is, barricading the progress of the majority voters' choice for the entire tenure, which is counter democratic act.
A golden opportunity for PPP to nominate Urdu speaking Karachi electables to fill in the space anc vacuum by MQM(Altaf). And after being elected PPP leadership must monitor their performance, if OK let them continue, if not, ask them to go home. Today we learn from Deputy Mayor Mr Arshad Vohra, how covertly the funds at disposal of Mayor are misappropriated and corruption is continuing by Waseem Akhter a notorious man from MQM. CM Sindh may please order probe in allegations levelled by Mr Vohra. And Karachiites are requested not to invite WA in their events, the trade organizations must boycott WA for corruption.
Rallies and gatherings are right of political parties and that too just before the election but I really feel bad for beautiful and historical greater Iqbal Park which was a sort of dream come true in protection of national heritage. I know it is not possible and convince PTI guys but I wish that sanity prevails after that. Lahore has lot of other bigger places to hold the rallies but please spare this beautiful historical site
No Jalsa by PML(N)?
On one hand Imran Khan talks about rule of law and on the other hand his followers have ruined the whole Lahore by placing Political banners on all Power poles and on almost every vacant place. Misusing Public infrastructure should not be tolerated. Also my question is that who is behind this massive funding?. Some forces are at play definitely.
Welcome to the 2018 national elections club. Keep it up and hang on tough.
It's ironic that pti never do jalsa in kpk. Which is there diehard area. Shame for not recognizing the effort of ppl ot kpk
PTM leaders can’t even tell lies properly they’ve exposed their hypocrisy many times
PTM's ambiguous call for 'rights' and 'dignity' in this election season is very suspect, to say the least.
My appeal to people of Sindh.don't be emotionally hijacked by PPP songs and slogan of jiye Bhutoo .Only then you can save yourself
@M. Saeed To deal with corrupt leaders, one has to bring it to the streets for accountability.
Request to CJP,ECP, Government. Please arrange for expatriates to vote in their respective Embassy’s abroad. They should not be disinfranchised.
In Karachi any party can hold rally since the main stakeholder of the city has been tied up by the powerful people. So enjoy the hay days people until the right time comes.
Pti zindabad
PTM true face exposed .They stopped entry of one member holding Pakistan flag
what about PTM jalsa..IK represent FATA and is NS more important than his FATA people ?
Corruption Mafia PPP in Urban Sindh is like someone enters your house by force and says I am in charge. Marginalization of masses has never worked in the past and will never work in the future. What is going on in Urban Sindh is all artificial. Pushing masses to wall is not in our national interest. Wish we as a nation can learn from our previous mistakes.
Very strange to see the main party of Karachi is out of the scene and the looters are holding gathering in the heart of the main party. This is Pakistani politics.
Powe shows are false calculated to mislead ignorant masses which disrupts the flow of life in it's personal, business, educational and law and order phases. This is waste of time and precious resources. Leaders ought debate on issues of national import in an organized telebroadcasted programs monitored by neutral respectable persons.
Imran Khan about to make his speech and the Government a.k.a. mafia has cut the electricity in Rawalpindi-Islamabad Region. Absolutely pathetic and nevertheless un-democratic
@Fahim: Yes it is sad to see that real stakeholders of Urban Sindh are not allowed to carry any political activities. People in Urban Sindh are losing interest in politics and current affairs. There is feeling hopelessness with a great sense of deprivation. This is not in our national interest. We have such a beautiful country. Why can't we respect genuine mandates of masses and treat everyone equally? Are we ever going to learn from our mistakes?. We need to work together as a nation with a common goal "Sab Se Pehle Pakistan".
PTI jalsas are same as jalsas of other parties. The difference is that due to pressure from Namaloom Afrad, all media house has to give coverage of one jalsa for 72 hours. 48 hours before the jalsa and 24 hours after the jalsa.
all parties are irrelevant none have the intention to serve the poor masses of country no deserve to be voted they are for power and status
From where the money comes for big spending,?Planning for more loot &plunder National kitty,while people r so poor.Talk about sectarian genocide going on in Pakistan also.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan Mafia in Sindh and Punjab!
@Qaisar In KPK they are in Govt. Their work should speak (if they have done) and people should vote accordingly. This applies every where
People of Karachi cannot partake in a fabricated political environment. The real and genuine party of Karachi and other Urban Sindh is MQM and no matter someone likes or not Altaf Hussain is the leader of the party and masses. Why not the concerned authorities talk to Altaf Hussain and let him work in the party. What authorities are waiting for?
Karachi is invaded by outsiders. Wake up people of Karachi from deep sleep or would never wake up.
Only PTM Being loved.