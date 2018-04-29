PCB to shift 'home' to Malaysia if UAE fails to keep Oct-March corridor exclusive
Seeking to protect its commercial interests, especially the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to provide written assurance that the latter will not host any other league during the October-March corridor, a top PCB official told DawnNewsTV on Sunday.
"We have sought written assurances from the ECB that they will not host any T20 Leagues from October 2018 to March 2019 which could create a conflict of interest with our bilateral fixtures with Australia and New Zealand, and the PSL," the official said.
The PCB has also made it clear to the ECB that it will look to Malaysia as a potential home venue if it fails to provide the assurance, he added. "If they do not give us these firm commitments, then we will consider the option of moving our fixtures to Malaysia. We have checked their facilities and they are up to the mark," the official concluded.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has already revealed that its T20 League will be held in the UAE in October this year. A T10 league is also lined up to take place in the UAE towards the end of the year.
The PCB had faced criticism last year for allowing its players to feature in the T10 league happening in UAE just months ahead of the PSL's third edition. The board, however, had defended its stance saying it would have no impact on the league.
Comments (14)
PSL is welcome in UAE. But it is a unreasonable demand that no other tournaments should be conducted during the six months.
Well done
When will the "home" fixtures really come home?
This beats all business logic, if terms are not adhered, move out quietly to another place, by giving ultimatums why burn bridges with Emirates! The PCB guys need basic MBA lessons!
Malaysia is not a good venu due to weather, lack of expats, distance, time difference and visa difficulties. PCB officials need to do its homework before floating such ideas. They should look into other options I.e. Qatar
It may make sense to keep PSL in UAE if PCB wants to keep more games in Pakistan (so the players can fly in and out) but please shift the bilateral series to Malaysia anyway as the UAE pitches are doing more harm to Pakistan test cricket than any good.
Pakistan should look for its interest first but PCB should manage it diplomatically. Above press release sounds bit harsh.
Moving PSL or Australia and New zealand series will be a financial disaster.
Why Malaysia? England is the best option, given the huge number of Pakistani diaspora.
Nepal will be a better place to play our home matches as Nepalis are cricket enthusiast most matches will draw quite a big crowd and will help their cricket aswell
Why Malaysia and Dubai?Why not China?China is home away from home for Pakistan.
So still no cricket at home?? If we keep playing outside in UAE and malaysia, we can never convince teams to come home. Stupid PCB.
How many Pakistanis in Malaysia?
Consider moving to Malaysia because for sure, the powerful, rich and resourceful Indian lobby will force ECB to cerate a rift with PCB and make all efforts to throw a spanner in the smooth conducting of PSL 2018 on the UAE soil.