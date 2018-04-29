PCB to shift 'home' to Malaysia if UAE fails to keep Oct-March corridor exclusive

Seeking to protect its commercial interests, especially the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to provide written assurance that the latter will not host any other league during the October-March corridor, a top PCB official told DawnNewsTV on Sunday.

"We have sought written assurances from the ECB that they will not host any T20 Leagues from October 2018 to March 2019 which could create a conflict of interest with our bilateral fixtures with Australia and New Zealand, and the PSL," the official said.

The PCB has also made it clear to the ECB that it will look to Malaysia as a potential home venue if it fails to provide the assurance, he added. "If they do not give us these firm commitments, then we will consider the option of moving our fixtures to Malaysia. We have checked their facilities and they are up to the mark," the official concluded.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has already revealed that its T20 League will be held in the UAE in October this year. A T10 league is also lined up to take place in the UAE towards the end of the year.

The PCB had faced criticism last year for allowing its players to feature in the T10 league happening in UAE just months ahead of the PSL's third edition. The board, however, had defended its stance saying it would have no impact on the league.