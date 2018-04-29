People to vote on performance basis, says PM

TANDO ALLAHYAR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said people will go for performance-oriented vote in the coming general elections by comparing performances of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He said people wanted to vote for the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif because they understood that Pakistan’s future and progress were linked with the N-League.

He was addressing a gathering of notables at the residence of PML-N Senator Dr Rahila Gul Magsi here on Saturday after inaugurating KPD-TAY Integrated Gas Processing Facility near Tandojam.

He said the gas processing plant he had inaugurated had been pending completion for the last 10 years. He said that the last five years of the PPP (government) were a waste of time and finally the plant had become functional due to the efforts made by the PML-N government.

Links development with democracy

He said he had asked the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) management to ensure that people living around the plant must get its benefits along with entire Pakistan.

“It is only the PML-N which has carried out major developments, be it at the provincial or the federal level,” Mr Abbasi said.

He said he was not making a political statement because it was a reality that all major road networks, port, airport, gas or electricity projects were executed by the PML-N government. “Today the PML-N is delivering and a democratic process is continuing in the country. As long as the democratic process continues, development will also be seen and Pakistan’s economy will keep showing growth.”

APP adds: Prime Minister Abbasi urged the private sector to come forward and play its role for provision of quality healthcare services to poor people of Karachi. He said the government was making all-out efforts for provision of facilities in the health sector with innovations, but it was a fact that the private sector could serve in a better way than the public sector. The prime minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Charitable Dialysis Centre and Shaheed Khalid bin Waleed Auditorium at Darul Sehat hospital in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2018