Campers from Dera Ismail Khan shot dead in tribal area

Gunmen fatally shot three local tourists and their driver in a tribal region along the Afghanistan border, an official said Saturday.

Ikhlaq Bangash, deputy administrator in South Waziristan, said a group of tourists from Dera Ismail Khan were camping in the Momi Karam area when the gunmen struck on Friday night.

Bangash said the attackers torched the camp after shooting the tourists and fleeing.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but militants have long operated along the porous border.

According to Mohammad Alam, a local police officer, the assailants escaped on motorcycles. He said police were looking for the attackers.