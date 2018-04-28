Rape, murder case of 6-year-old girl in Manghopir 'solved', claim police

Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the recent rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Karachi's Manghopir area through "scientific evidence".

"The three suspects, who have been arrested, committed the heinous crime to settle ‘old enmity’ with the victim’s family," said Karachi-West Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omar Shahid Hamid.

Speaking at a press conference held at his office, the officer said that DNA samples of the arrested accused matched with the victim’s as per the report submitted by the investigators from Liaquat University of Health Sciences (LUHS), Jamshoro.

In his statement, the senior official said the minor girl was kidnapped from Baloch Mohalla of Orangi Town on April 15. Her body was subsequently found from Northern Bypass in Manghopir area.

The next day FIRs were registered at both Manghopir and Orangi Town police stations against the suspects.

That same day, police arrested two suspects on the complaint of the victim’s father.

DIG West Amir Farooqi established a special investigation team comprising SSP West Omar Shahid, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Siddiqi, and SP Orangi Abid Ali Baloch.

During initial probe, one of the suspects "confessed" that he along with his sons kidnapped the girl, subjected her to sexual assault, strangulated her and later on threw her body in bushes on the Northern Bypass to hide the crime.

The suspect told investigators that he carried out the crime at the behest of a man whom he revealed had "personal enmity" with the victim's family.

Police thereafter managed to arrest the man named by the first suspect, and a second suspect.

SSP Omar while speaking to the media said that taking advantage of the situation, "certain groups" had created instability in the law and order situation of Karachi during the victim's burial on April 16.

“The police treated these challenges professionally,” observed the officer.

Meanwhile, the DIG West announced cash and other rewards for the police team who claimed to have resolved the case.