DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan Railways' audit be completed in six weeks, orders SC

Rana BilalUpdated April 28, 2018

Email


The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered that an audit of Pakistan Railways under the PML-N government be completed in the next six weeks.

The orders were issued during the hearing of a suo motu case regarding the Rs60 billion worth of losses incurred in the Railways department.

During the first part of the hearing, which was conducted at SC's Lahore registry, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed dissatisfaction at the absence of Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique. "Who gave him exemption from appearing in court," the CJP asked.

The hearing resumed once Rafique came to court.

"We are ordering an audit of Pakistan Railways," the chief justice said, to which the minister responded that the audit should comprise the performance of the past 10 years, "so that the court could gauge the difference between the performance of the past government and the present."

"Audits are only conducted of the performance of those who are in power," the CJP replied while clarifying that the probe would span the last five years.

"We have tried very hard to reform the railways system of this country [so] two lines of praise from the court will help our morale," Rafique remarked.

"There will be time for praise if the audit report is satisfactory," Justice Nisar responded.

Earlier this month, Justice Nisar had taken suo motu notice of losses amounting to Rs60bn that have been incurred by Pakistan Railways.

Justice Nisar had earlier cited the example of Indian politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying that though Yadav had been deprived of formal education, he had turned Indian Railways into a profitable institution while he was minister.

"Lalu Prasad's work is taught at Harvard University today," the CJP had remarked, while complaining that Pakistan Railways was portrayed as a profitable organisation at political rallies, but "the reality of the railways is different".

Pakistan Railways had told the National Assembly last month that it had suffered a loss of Rs20.6bn between July 2017 and January 2018.

In a written reply to a question from MNA Shaikh Rohale Asghar about the daily losses being suffered by PR, Railways had responded saying that losses multiplied after July 2017 from Rs403.4 million (total daily losses per month) to nearly Rs3bn in August 2017.

They rose to Rs3.41bn two months later in October 2017 and then to Rs4.3bn in December 2017, PR said in response to the question.

“In January 2018, the losses were as high as Rs3.2bn,” PR said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Amer Rao Toronto
Apr 28, 2018 06:39pm

After audit, what will happen.

Khan
Apr 28, 2018 06:48pm

Ten years investigation will expose engine purchase corruption and powerfull ex General .

ZAK
Apr 28, 2018 07:12pm

They will find corruption galore in the railways, under saad rafique, PML-N party.

Faisal
Apr 28, 2018 07:14pm

I went to Mao college lahore with khawaja saad rafique and I know he is not honest person we need honest politicians

Tariq, Lahore
Apr 28, 2018 07:17pm

Is there any government-run enterprise profitable??

Adil Jadoon
Apr 28, 2018 07:21pm

60 billion loss and he wants to be praised...I can't stop laughing.......

Prateik
Apr 28, 2018 08:01pm

Saad Rafique got five years to reform railways but he was unsuccessful.

Political connoisseur
Apr 28, 2018 08:04pm

With each ticket Rs 10 may be taken to compensate the standing losses. Untill the losses are gone. Ofcourse the audit must be completed in time.

Kadir
Apr 28, 2018 08:06pm

If audited, of all the ministers, politicians, bureaucrats, must be holding foreign accounts.

SkyHawk
Apr 28, 2018 08:07pm

Pakistan Railway's 5 years important records should be taken into Court's custody before it is burnt up in fire by corrupt mafia.

Pak-UK
Apr 28, 2018 08:12pm

There is corruption everywhere.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Budgeting on hope
Updated April 28, 2018

Budgeting on hope

As it stands, this budget is likely to require many midcourse changes.
Updated April 28, 2018

Khawaja Asif’s exit

There is less room than ever for misdeclarations or forgetfulness while submitting nomination papers.
April 28, 2018

The will to vaccinate

THERE are ample reasons for most developing countries to celebrate World Vaccination Week as they unite under the...
Updated April 27, 2018

And development for all…

What kind of growth is this that depletes our reserves and creates threats to its own sustainability.
Updated April 27, 2018

Talks with PTM

what the PTM is seeking is legitimate but some of the intemperate remarks by PTM leaders are counterproductive.
Updated April 27, 2018

Penalising journalists

A RECENT report by Reporters Without Borders only confirms the grim reality: journalists across the world face...