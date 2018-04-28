'Do you have no love for your region?': SC judge lashes out at alleged corruption in Sindh
The Supreme Court on Saturday expressed outrage over the alleged rampant corruption in Sindh Coal Authority.
A two-member bench, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar, had taken up a suo motu case regarding corruption in the Sindh Coal Authority at the apex court's Karachi registry.
"Do you have any idea what is being said all over the country about Sindh? I don't know where to begin to tell you what we have to hear about you in Islamabad," Justice Ahmed said while addressing Additional Advocate General Sindh Sarwar Khan.
Justice Ahmed expressed sorrow over children dying of hunger in Thar, with no sign of food, water or education being provided to the citizens.
"Where have Rs10-15 billion disappeared? In whose account has the money gone?" the court questioned the AAG.
The court also expressed anger over the authority's failure to submit a report in the matter and gave it one month to provide details of the money trail.
"You are such cruel people. You want to take every penny for yourself. Do you have no love for your region?" Justice Ahmed remarked while referring to the alleged plundering by the authority in the name of "developmental projects".
"Is it our job to curtail such corruption? Where is the executive in all this? What have we been thrust into?" exclaimed the judge.
"If this money was spent on the people of Sindh, we would have seen a transformed province," said the court, adding that they are aware of where the money has actually gone.
The court said that in other provinces at least 50 per cent of the funds are spent on the people and development in the area but "in Sindh, every penny ends up being engorged".
Expressing further frustration, the court wondered if the matter should be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
"What are you doing in service to your own province? You've torn Thar apart to dig for coal and destroyed the land," said the court.
The court said the Sindh government has closed its eyes to all of the province's problems.
It demanded that details of the number of projects and the funds allotted for them be submitted before the bench. Details of progress in each project were also sought along with photographic evidence.
True !! And none but PPP is the first enemy of Sindh
Please create check and balances not only in Sind but all over Pakistan. Only way for accountability.
Well done Sir... shame on PPP Zardari Bilawal you are enemies of the land. Have you people got any shame left???? Sindh govt officials should be arrested first and then give audit of their corruption as otherwise they will run away from the country
Sindhi leadership is the number one enemy of its own people. In its hate for Punjab it has stopped every development project in Sindh in its insatiable lust to swindle all federal funds, bungling the Amendment 18 funds and hurting its people to blame it on the Federal Government because it belongs to Punjab based PML(N).
Wellsaid now I know why Bilawal was so critical of SC because he didn’t want them to expose Incompetent governance of Sindh
SHC can send any wrong doer to jail. Plz don't remark, straightaway send bad guys to jail.
Thank you judge shahib.
Good at least somebody cares
Don’t question just audit Sindh
The poor Sind rendered miserable as the Zardari & Co land!
Corruption, corruption and corruption, everywhere, from top to bottom, all over the great province of Sindh, which is unfortunately a norm, not an exception.
Our rulers' vision is only selfish, they dream of laundering money by hook or by crook and spending it in the west!
Where is Zardari, is he not ashmaed that instead of his PPP government doing all this, the SC has to do the job of the civilian government. And the federal governemnt of Nawaz keeps quiet, due to muk muka. Shame.
And then they say that Judiciary is interfering in Executive's work. What work are the federal and provincial govts doing for Sindh? Leave the rural areas, we in Karachi don't have smooth access to pure water and electricity, why would there be any development in the rural areas at all?!!!
CJP once said, I am proud on my team being working with me currently, I would say CJP is 100% correct in his words, he deserved to be proud off his team.
"You are such cruel people. You want to take every penny for yourself. Do you have no love for your region?" Sindh is being plundered through out the history by the very own people that inhabit it. We are so selfish and self centered that we don't spare a penny in corruption and boast any corrupt official in our social circles. I wonder if we ever be a civilized society. Our government is the very institute that plunder us as if governing people is no less a privilege for them.
The Sindh government has no conscious. The both parties MQM and PPP are similar.
Sindh is very similar to some South American Countries,rich in mafias and gangs strongly connected to politicians/government.The people of this province are facing the impact of DEMOCRACY and HAQ PARASTI.
After 75 years, there is slight balance of power being excersized by Supreme Court,
Every one in Pakistan except politicians should be and must be happy. If most of the corruption is eliminated and all taxes are collected, Pakistan will be among top 15 rich country.
All begging to USA and IMF should stop.
Bravo. Supreme court. Nation should be thankful to Judges for balance of power.
Couple of politicians need to go to jail. It is time.
Pakistan Peoples Party and Corruption are attached with each other.
Great suo motu service by judges. Yes every penny must be accounted for and misusers and corrupt individuals very severely punished for 'crimes against rural people of Sindh. What the corrupts have done is not forgivable. Cries of innocent children hungry and dying cannot go unnoticed. DAWN please follow this story regularly so politicians and executives remain on notice for punishments to follow.
PPP rule in Sindh is a case study of incompetence and corruption. A large amount of money was tranferred to Dubai via likes of Ayan Ali and other money laundering means. This large portion fell into the hands of upper echelon of the party. The middle tier bought properties in DHA, Clifton, and Bahria town. The lowest tear bought property in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.
The looters include party workers to the accomplices in bureaucracy. The money in most cases is not kept in banks. It is kept in cash inside the houses.
PPP has, unfortunately, destroyed our belief in democracy.
I am feeling a bit more better about the fate of our country now after some good steps by CJP.
The politicians are now facing the outcome of their wrong deeds. I hope one day Pakistan shall shine and corrupt officials shall face the music they deserve.
Most of the people from political system have no love for the country but for their bank accounts and assets abroad. Because of which the system is unable to function in a proper and prosper way.
@Wasim Not only Sind but whole Pakistan.
Corruption in Sindh government is very high. For development in the province federal govt. need to work directly by passing corrupt Sindh govt. bureaucracy. Shabaz Shariff work very good for Punjab but performance of PPP is worst in Sindh. This can be seen by visiting any city or rural areas of this neglected province.
PPP and MQM are the worst enemy of Sindh. Muderer of poor people and whatever left starve the people to die.
True True. Sindh govt is responsible for such a bad shape of province.
Pakistani courts are doing what is badly needed in Indian courts. Exercising writ of law , here justice system facing alot Interference and judges are constantly facing Invisible threats from government to them and their families