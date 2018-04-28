No plans to go to IMF for fresh bailout, Miftah tells post-budget briefing

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Saturday that the government has no plans to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package before the end of its tenure.

Speaking at a post-budget press conference in Islamabad, the newly-appointed finance minister said the measures taken by the government since December of last year including changes brought to the currency markets will help it avoid seeking another bailout.

Ismail revealed that the government has today secured $1 billion financing which will help raise the level of forex reserves at the State Bank.

In response to a question, Ismail said he had planned on contesting the upcoming general election from NA-252 in Karachi, but after delimitation of constituencies, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has recommended that he contest for both NA-243 and NA-244 seats.

"The package announced for Karachi by the PML-N yesterday, the MQM could not announce the same in 25 years," the minister remarked.

Special Adviser to Prime Minister and State Minister for Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan said the government has taken two major steps to improve the current account deficit: it announced an export package that helped trigger exports and increased them by 13 per cent in the last nine months and imposed a regulatory duty on luxury items. The government also resorted to currency devaluation twice in order to deal with the issue.

Khan said there was "no need to panic" as the government has already taken tried and tested measures for the economy and they have proven fruitful.

