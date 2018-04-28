No plans to go to IMF for fresh bailout, Miftah says at post-budget briefing
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Saturday that the PML-N government has no plans to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package before the end of its tenure.
Speaking at a post-budget press conference in Islamabad, the newly-appointed finance minister said the measures taken by the government since December of last year including changes brought to the currency markets will help it avoid seeking another bailout.
Ismail revealed that the government has secured $1 billion financing today which will help raise the level of forex reserves at the State Bank.
He said the budget for next fiscal year has been prepared by all departments of the government jointly and congratulated them for their efforts.
Terming it a "conservative budget", he said the government was expecting the GDP's nominal growth to be slightly above 12 per cent next year, but tax revenues have been estimated to go up by 11pc only. "So we are very confident that we will achieve the 11pc growth," he added.
Ismail said the relief measures in the budget are accompanied by tax measures, which he said were aimed at facilitating existing and new taxpayers. The government doesn't expect issuance of many supplementary grants during the year because all actual expenses have been counted in the budget, he said.
In response to a question, Ismail said he had planned on contesting the upcoming general election from NA-252 in Karachi, but after delimitation of constituencies, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has recommended that he contest for both NA-243 and NA-244 seats.
"The package announced for Karachi by the PML-N yesterday, the MQM could not announce the same in 25 years," the minister remarked.
'FBR revenue has been more than doubled'
Special Adviser to Prime Minister and State Minister for Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials for working day and night to produce a "progressive and visionary" revenue document.
He said the PML-N government is ending its five-year tenure with FBR's revenue increased by more than double and a simple growth of 15.5pc per year.
"This is no small feat," Khan stressed, adding that while provinces were paid Rs1.3 trillion from the divisible pool in 2013, they will now receive over Rs2.3tr this year.
Rejecting the impression that the budget is not a revenue budget but a "give, give and give budget", Khan said it is a well-thought-out budget and cited several additional duties and taxes as proposed revenue measures in the document.
He said the government has taken two major steps to improve the current account deficit: it announced an export package that helped trigger exports and increased them by 13 per cent in the last nine months and imposed a regulatory duty on luxury items. The government also resorted to currency devaluation twice in order to deal with the issue.
Khan said there was "no need to panic" as the government has already taken tried and tested measures for the economy and they have proven fruitful.
The PML-N government had announced the budget for FY18-19 on Friday. In a first, the sixth consecutive budget by a civilian government was delivered by a non-elected finance minister hurriedly sworn in just so he could deliver the speech.
This is the first budget announced by the PML-N that shifts gears away from development spending towards current expenditures. The budget also showers incentives on business and industry in quantities never seen before, leading many to wonder where the revenues will come from to pay for all these handouts.
Most of the tax cuts directly benefit what some call Finance Minister Ismail’s de facto constituency — corporate, industry and banking circles.
Comments (29)
Plan can be changed !! Tell us that we have sufficient resources in actual and we don't need their support this is not enough to say that we have no plan
All claims about economy are false.every citizen knows that our currency is weakest in Asia.
The financial situation of the country is becoming unbearable due to the chocking foreign debt.
Yeah, No plans to go to IMF for 'Fresh Bailout'. We will simply restructure existing loans, and extend the pay off period and stay longer in debt. Or go begging bowl in hand, before the Saudis, Kuwaitis or the Americans.
That's what we should understand from these soothing words... Rest assured, Pakistan is not likely to be swimming in cash for a long time. Certainly not under the existing government.
All smoke and mirrors!
Fool me once, sham on you. Fool me twice, shame on me..
We heard the same assurances and promises from one infamous Ishaq Dar not too long ago. Until he was exposed in money-laundering and corruption cases and bolted quickly to the UK feigning severe illness called 'Monateraitis', never to be seen or heard from again.
How soon we will see the backs of the current cabal of Finance experts in Pakistan, is anybody's guess. I bet it will be before Dollar reaches Rs 125 and Euro over 150 Rupees respectively
Bailout package after 70 years of independence talking about bail out package year after year after year and then you talk about the economy growing at 5.7%. Absolutely bizarre....
I am an Indian and going through the budget presented by the Pakistani minister yesterday lacks any modern economic sense and reasoning. I wonder how this country functions and who plan such a rough budget. Even the Kenyans and the Somalians are more versed and educated in economy.
Nice budget. Commerce & Industry would fluorish
Love from your brother living in India
They have already made request to IMF for another bailout...
What a statement. IMF will not entertain Pakistan without major reforms which will be disaster for Nawaz group. The only choice is to launch bonds at an exorbitant rates.
No need to go to IMF. China will bail us out.
They won't but the next government would certainly have to go to IMF, and then PML-N will use the situation for political point scoring!!!
More lies more deception!!
Yes, the begging from IMF embarrassment has been left for the next government.
But there are no plans to get rid of corruption, which is the cause for all the problems.
Soon we will see the Nawaz cronies abandoning the sinking economic ship and running to the low level of IMF borrowing.
They will go to IMF after the election.This one is an election budget. All these insensitive are for the up coming election.
It is amazing that he is saying something like that considering the government income is currently far less than the massive general election discounts announced in the budget.
The budget does not show any incentives for Overseas Pakistanis who remit a huge foreign exchange to Pakistan. I wonder if someone could tell whether Overseas Pakistanis could purchase properties worth more than 40 lacs in Pakistan.
A good productive budget which may transform economy in the long run provided its implementation following the upcoming elections.
Not immediately now but definitely, positively and absolutely, later.
No plans during this Govt's tenure. That means let the next government do the begging.
No need to seek loans from IMF, you can gather from elites within country. Besides amnesty scheme will pay. It is imperative for people & voters to boycott rallies of corrupt parties, and do not vote them, if they wish not to go to IMF ever.
No real economic growth...just forged numbers. Even after 5 years of rulIng the thought of going back to IMF for bankruptcy shows the incompetance of this government in terms of their economic policies and reforms.
@khurram shaikh Yes overseas Pakistanis can purchase property of any value, but they have to pay taxes as non-filers.
Our currency is drowning day by day and the budget figures ringing sweet bells. When we wake up and stop fooling people? Since majority of population consists of villagers who know nothing about economy our politicians enjoy their hay days.
This finance minister is giving wrong information to the nation about economy and making claims that are absolutely false. Please someone stop him.
PMLN as usual made an unethical move to present the budget for coming year when they know that election is around the corner and they could have made the 4 month budget which is legally allowed.
Such attitude is not expected at least from the new FM. Why he does not tell the country about the outcome of case taken up with IMF and why the devaluation was done second time, which was perceived to be a pre-surrendering before requesting bail-out from IMF. With the probable refusal by IMF, $1bn loan has been arranged, but at what rate and maturity. Such adhocism shall make Mr Miftah a comparable figure with Mr Dar.