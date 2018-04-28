DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 Hazara men shot dead in fourth 'targeted' attack this month in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 28, 2018

Email


Two shopkeepers belonging to the Shia Hazara community were killed in a drive-by shooting in Quetta on Saturday, police said.

According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire at an electronics shop in Quetta's Jamaluddin Afghani Road area, killing two Hazara men on the spot.

The assailants managed to escape unhurt from the scene after the attack, while the bodies of the deceased — identified as Jaffar and Muhammad Ali — were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

A police officer who requested anonymity said the attack appeared to be an incident of targeted killing.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the site as an investigation into the incident went underway. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Attacks against Hazaras in Quetta have seen a spike recently, with today's incident being the fourth this month alone.

Two members of the community were killed and another was injured in an attack in the Western Bypass area of the city last Sunday. A shopkeeper was gunned down on April 18 while another Hazara man was killed in the beginning of the month.

Sectarian terrorism in Balochistan has disproportionately targeted people from the Hazara community.

A report by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) released last month claimed that 509 Hazaras were killed in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta in the last five years.

VIOLENCE AGAINST SHIAS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Budgeting on hope
Updated April 28, 2018

Budgeting on hope

As it stands, this budget is likely to require many midcourse changes.
Updated April 28, 2018

Khawaja Asif’s exit

There is less room than ever for misdeclarations or forgetfulness while submitting nomination papers.
April 28, 2018

The will to vaccinate

THERE are ample reasons for most developing countries to celebrate World Vaccination Week as they unite under the...
Updated April 27, 2018

And development for all…

What kind of growth is this that depletes our reserves and creates threats to its own sustainability.
Updated April 27, 2018

Talks with PTM

what the PTM is seeking is legitimate but some of the intemperate remarks by PTM leaders are counterproductive.
Updated April 27, 2018

Penalising journalists

A RECENT report by Reporters Without Borders only confirms the grim reality: journalists across the world face...