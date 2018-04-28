Mandviwalla slams ‘plots’ against Senate elections

QUETTA: Deputy Chairman of the Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that conspiracies hatched to make the last Senate elections controversial will be foiled and termed such efforts on the part of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and members of his cabinet deplorable.

He said this while speaking at a reception hosted by Ali Madad Jattak, president of the Balochistan chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and talking to the media at Quetta Press Club on Friday. He denied allegations of the prime minister and other leaders about horse-trading in the Senate elections and said that entire process of the polls had been completed in a democratic away.

“There was a ‘hidden pressure’ over the Senate elections. But instead of boycotting the polls, major political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-N, took part in it and contested for the top slots of Senate chairman and deputy chairman. None of them raised an objection during the election process,” Mr Mandviwalla said.

Replying to a question about the PPP’s future in Balochistan and other parts of the country, the party’s central leader said that the future of the party was bright as it represented the poor masses of the country, including peasants, labourers and students.

