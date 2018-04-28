DAWN.COM

Mandviwalla slams ‘plots’ against Senate elections

Saleem ShahidUpdated April 28, 2018

QUETTA: Deputy Chairman of the Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that conspiracies hatched to make the last Senate elections controversial will be foiled and termed such efforts on the part of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and members of his cabinet deplorable.

Saleem Mandviwalla
He said this while speaking at a reception hosted by Ali Madad Jattak, president of the Balochistan chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and talking to the media at Quetta Press Club on Friday. He denied allegations of the prime minister and other leaders about horse-trading in the Senate elections and said that entire process of the polls had been completed in a democratic away.

“There was a ‘hidden pressure’ over the Senate elections. But instead of boycotting the polls, major political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-N, took part in it and contested for the top slots of Senate chairman and deputy chairman. None of them raised an objection during the election process,” Mr Mandviwalla said.

Replying to a question about the PPP’s future in Balochistan and other parts of the country, the party’s central leader said that the future of the party was bright as it represented the poor masses of the country, including peasants, labourers and students.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2018

Jawaid
Apr 28, 2018 11:48am

Impression of him as honest and truthful person has taken a blow.

