FIA to probe picture showing Imran Khan as Hindu deity

A ReporterApril 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A subcommittee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to identify those behind posts depicting Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as Lord Shiva.

Meeting on Friday with MNA Shahzadi Umerzadi Tiwana in the chair, the subcommittee directed the committee to track down those who posted the picture on social media.

Talking to Dawn, MNA Ramesh Lal said he also met with FIA officials in the evening on the orders of the committee. He said Lord Shiva is a Hindu god and to show him as a politician is blasphemy.

The issue was referred to the sub-committee my the main committee to examine the complaints made by MNAs Ramesh Lal and Lal Chand Malhi, who said the picture has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

The committee also directed the FIA and other concerned departments to make an agreement with relevant departments in the US who control social media organisations so that Pakistani authorities can get details about users in such cases.

During the last meeting, FIA’s Capt Shoaib said that 17 accounts were identified which had posted the picture. Of these, 15 were of users based in India and two were from Pakistan. The users from Pakistan had deleted their posts.

Mr Shoaib said a request had been forwarded to the US Webmaster for information about the user who had first uploaded the picture.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2018

Sunny
Apr 28, 2018 12:34pm

There is no such thing as blasphemy in Hinduism..so chill..

Ashish Kumar
Apr 28, 2018 01:21pm

You should not disrespect. Some think that idols are being worshipped. Those are mere representations of the abstract. Like your picture makes me remember you more easily. Just a way to overcome human limitations, nothing more. Anyway, Hindus forgive and forget, that allows them to move on.

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 28, 2018 01:44pm

May be, just may be the are in need of some new deities to perform miracles for them. Where else can they go but select some from among the recognizable faces around? Or has Mr. Ramesh Lal provided the authorities with a photograph of the real Lord Shiva?

sheryaar
Apr 28, 2018 01:52pm

no matter what .. but this act is shameful.. we should respect all religion and whoever is responsible for this act should be brought to justice !!! lets show them that pakistan is not india.. we respect all faiths !!

