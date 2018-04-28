DAWN.COM

Suspect held in alleged lynching of teenager in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterApril 28, 2018

KARACHI: Police on Friday arrested a suspect in the ‘lynching’ of a teenager, Ali Raza, on April 18 in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, officials said.

Station Investigation Officer (SIO) of Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Farooq Ahmed Sanjrani, told Dawn that police had arrested Shareel Anis from Block-16 in Gulshan-i-Iqbal and brought him to the police station for interrogation.

In the meantime, his relatives along with their lawyer arrived at the police station and showed the copy of a court order of bail granted to the suspect.

The police released the suspect, who is an official of the federal government, with directions to appear before the investigators on Saturday to record his statement.

Mr Sanjrani told Dawn that in his verbal statement, the suspect told the police that he was travelling along with his wife in his car. He claimed that he had not hit the motorcyclists. They had “fallen” there when a mob gathered, he said.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2018

