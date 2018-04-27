Budget makes no mention of how circular, public sector debt will be paid: Asad Umar
Shortly after the outgoing PML-N government presented a sixth full-term budget in the National Assembly on Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Asad Umar took to Twitter to point out what he deemed were the shortcomings.
"No mention in the budget about how and when the more than 500 billion [rupees] of circular debt and more than 1 trillion [rupees] of public sector debt will be paid," said Umar. "Totally false and understated fiscal deficit hiding large unpaid amounts [which are] not recognised in the budget."
Newly appointed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who announced the budget amid protests, said that the government intends to restrict the overall fiscal deficit to Rs1890.2bn or 4.9pc of the GDP, down from the revised estimates for the year 2017-18 which stood at 5.5pc.
"The budget also does not deal with the reality of dangerously falling foreign exchange reserves and the headlong rush of the economy towards a bailout," Umar alleged.
PPP's Sherry Rehman, the leader of opposition in the upper house of Parliament, rejected the government's "22 trillion debt-laden budget", adding that the provinces were doing the right thing by presenting a short budget.
Earlier in the day, opposition members in the Parliament protested against PML-N presenting a full-year budget, saying it wanted the government to present a budget only for one quarter.
Umar's fellow PTI member, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, also took issue with Ismail "an un-elected minister" presenting the budget.
"The leader of the opposition has said there is no moral justification for the government to present the full-year budget," he added, backing Syed Khursheed Shah's reservations.
Comments (10)
DEBT is not the measure of health of economy at least a learned person like Asad must now. Do you know internal debt of USA? I am not saying that economy is all sound but at least be rational when you quote the facts
May be they want that to be worked out by the new government which will be coming after the elections.
I am not an Economist but I can easily say this is a false budget. This is only the eye wash and making fool to poor Pakistani with figures only.
another 2 months of euphoria left for pakistan.....enjoy it while it lasts...........
Look who is talking. Worst ever financial performance of KPK with historix increase in debt for KPK he is out there trying to tell picture. The most devastated tax structure the KPK has, the target PTI itself was not met by even 10% and if you happen to deal with KPK tax people you should consider your self doomed. They have adopted Punjab tax as a basis and no improvement at any stage for KPK. Now after disaster performance in KPK the Asad Umer trying to hide it. So what is your plan in KPK budget about income, taxes, targets and huge external debt that KPK province took?
What should b the action against lier
It is shameful
@Nomi Goraya
Einstein, US debt is 99% in dollars which they can print and hand it to the creditors. We can't print dollars...
Asad umer is so called law maker elected for Islamabad region. Yet you will never see him on ground and is always inaccible. He is onlh master is talks. If you see the KPK financial conditio than thing not twuce but thrice in handing him any finance related job if for remote circumstances PTI comes to power in coalition with PPP. This ma is a dissapointment. He looked very promising but turned out only promising on TV and faceboom
That is something for coming gov (PTI?) to think. Out going gov is least bothered about it.