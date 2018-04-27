Xi Jinping meets Modi, eyes 'new chapter' in China-India ties
President Xi Jinping sought to open a “new chapter” in relations between China and India as he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for a summit aimed at mending ties strained by a border dispute.
Xi greeted Modi at a Hubei province museum in the city of Wuhan for what has been billed as an “informal” meeting that will continue on Saturday.
While last year's high-altitude standoff in the Himalayas has been resolved, the world's most populous countries have a long history of mistrust.
New Delhi has also raised concerns about Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a global trade infrastructure programme that includes a major project through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the disputed territory that New Delhi claims is illegally occupied.
Friday's meeting included the museum tour, a meeting and dinner. On Saturday, they will walk along the East Lake, ride a boat and have lunch together, according to the Indian leader's official agenda.
“I hope that the prime minister and I can open a new chapter in Sino-Indian relations during this meeting,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
The Chinese leader said the two sides have established a good working relationship and Beijing was willing to build a closer partnership and cooperation in all fields.
“I want to make our countries' friendly relations ceaselessly grow stronger, to make them rush forward without pause like the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers, eternally moving forward,” Xi said.
Modi thanked Xi for meeting him twice outside Beijing, telling the Chinese leader: “This in itself shows love and affection towards India.” With 40 percent of the world's population, India and China have a responsibility to fix the world's many problems, Modi said, adding that the meeting was a “great opportunity” to do so.
Invoking Xi's political slogan and his own, Modi said: “Together your 'new era' dream and our 'new India' effort will be the right step for the benefit of the world.” But neither leader directly mentioned the border row or other sources of tension in their remarks.
Disputed border
The summit “is New Delhi's well-intentioned attempt to reach out to Beijing to see if the past can be put behind and if the relationship can be reset,” Harsh Pant, a professor of international relations at King's College in London, told AFP.
Both nations say they are committed to solving long-standing border disagreements through dialogue, but progress has been glacial.
India and China went to war in 1962 over Arunachal Pradesh, with Chinese troops temporarily capturing part of the Himalayan territory.
The dispute remains unresolved: India considers Arunachal Pradesh one of its northeastern states, while China stakes claim to about 90,000 square kilometres of the area.
In February, Beijing lodged an angry protest with New Delhi over a trip by Modi to the state.
Last year, Indian and Chinese troops faced off on the Doklam plateau, an area high in the Himalayas claimed both by China and by India's ally Bhutan.
The dispute began in June when Chinese troops started building a road on the plateau and India deployed troops to stop the project.
A crisis was averted in August when the two nuclear-armed nations pulled back.
“We have to step out of the shadows of the 1962 war,” said Wang Dehua, a South and Central Asia expert at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.
“The meeting will focus on avoiding the unhappy events we saw in Doklam last year,” Wang said.
Modi is expected to return to China in June for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a security bloc led by Beijing and Moscow.
Indian analysts point to a pragmatic reason for Modi to want better relations with China: he faces national elections next year, and he would be better off with stable ties with the world's second-largest economy.
“I don't think he would like to go into an election with the kind of relationship, the low point it had reached over the last year,” Pant said.
With China facing a potential tariff war with the United States, Beijing and New Delhi could find common ground on international trade, Pant added.
“It is one of the issues where India and China have worked together on the global stage in the past,” he said.
Comments (34)
It has little to do with elections coming, and more to do with stablizing a relationship to avoid mistakes in future by both sides. India will protect its interests but there is no reason it should not seek cooperation and progress on some other issues.
Look at the quality of smiles on the two faces. The crookedness is clearly visible where it deserves.
With China in driving seat our region would be a PEACEFUL place as all countries of region except India has very friendly relationships with China so it is high time for India to hope in and board the boat of PEACE or face isolation
Wonderful..!
It is good to have meetings and good gesture by China to have good relations with india.We in India want to solve any boundary and other issues with China for long time peace.
this is how a mature meeting looks like
The disputed territory through which the road passes in AK could be converted into undisputed territory by India agreeing to hold the long awaited plebiscite in Kashmir. Let the Kashmiri people decide about which country they would like to join between India and Pakistan and then there will be peace for the coming times.
'Bad' news for Pakistan !
Watch and learn!
Interest does matter in the foreign relations, not the emotions.
Modi is always thinking of Pakistan's welfare wherever he goes.
In the morning peace between North korea and south korea ...now between India and china. Today ..day is special.
After North & South Korea.. it's India & China!!
Two great leaders with 40% world's population looking to them....
For the peace and security in South Asia, the nuclear countries of China, India and Pakistan have to solve the disturbing Kashmir and borders issues.
Modi is the world Leader
The two soverian giant and future power work like this only..way to go..
India China Bhai Bhai.
Modi and Xi have both understood that the US will continue its bearhugs but will look after its own interests. This means, Asia will have to fend for itself! This explains why suddenly Modi has made this trip to China and also confirmed S 400 missile defense systems from Russia. Time for India and Pakistan too to repeat the historic peace treaty between the two Koreas
Can Modi be trusted?
Modi, the visionary businessman playing a different game as per the situation
After Doklam, China is no longer trusted in India. India will not let her guard down. After Doklam behavior, China is also no longer big news in India. But they can make amends. This could be one last big chance for some time to come.
what else can we expect from our fake friend China? of course they can go any low to seek their own benefits.
Modi magic everywhere
Chindia is inching towards peace and prosperity, Koreans are going for peace. World is getting a better place.
Thats the way to move foreward thru meets.
Chinese are masters at the game. During China -US friction on South China Sea while same time, India was of US behest irritating China near Bhuttan, a Chinese analyst once said, “ when the wolf is at the front door , you deal later with the fox in the back yard”. Having controlled the wolf, now China is dealing with the poor little fox by neutralizing and leashing it.
In this world only business matter not a friendship. Hope Pakistan learn it soon
Kashmir is still under UN resolution pending Plebiscite. So how can Modi claim Azad Kashmir has any thing to do with India. He must stop lieing. Does he not know how kashmiri blood is flowing in IOK by his army. The new street cry in IOK is ‘ Kashmir sey nikal ja, Bharat’.
" the world's most populous countries have a long history of mistrust." Indeed after 1947 we had some wars...but if you go back further you will find a lot of trust as chinese rulers accepted Buddhism from Indian gurus. This shows a lot of trust rather than mistrust.
Since China is a predominently Budhist country & budhism has born in India, it is easier to mend the ties between two countries.
It's called maturaity among leadership, despite many problems they are not rigid and guns are silent.same maturaity should b happen in Indian and Pak leadership
Compare the Reception pak pm receives in China!!
I am just thinking what happens to pakistan IF India and China will have relations like India and USA