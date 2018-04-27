DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Xi Jinping meets Modi, eyes 'new chapter' in China-India ties

AFPUpdated April 27, 2018

Email


Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit at East Lake Guest House. —AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit at East Lake Guest House. —AFP

President Xi Jinping sought to open a “new chapter” in relations between China and India as he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for a summit aimed at mending ties strained by a border dispute.

Xi greeted Modi at a Hubei province museum in the city of Wuhan for what has been billed as an “informal” meeting that will continue on Saturday.

While last year's high-altitude standoff in the Himalayas has been resolved, the world's most populous countries have a long history of mistrust.

New Delhi has also raised concerns about Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a global trade infrastructure programme that includes a major project through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the disputed territory that New Delhi claims is illegally occupied.

Friday's meeting included the museum tour, a meeting and dinner. On Saturday, they will walk along the East Lake, ride a boat and have lunch together, according to the Indian leader's official agenda.

“I hope that the prime minister and I can open a new chapter in Sino-Indian relations during this meeting,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The Chinese leader said the two sides have established a good working relationship and Beijing was willing to build a closer partnership and cooperation in all fields.

“I want to make our countries' friendly relations ceaselessly grow stronger, to make them rush forward without pause like the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers, eternally moving forward,” Xi said.

Modi thanked Xi for meeting him twice outside Beijing, telling the Chinese leader: “This in itself shows love and affection towards India.” With 40 percent of the world's population, India and China have a responsibility to fix the world's many problems, Modi said, adding that the meeting was a “great opportunity” to do so.

Invoking Xi's political slogan and his own, Modi said: “Together your 'new era' dream and our 'new India' effort will be the right step for the benefit of the world.” But neither leader directly mentioned the border row or other sources of tension in their remarks.

Disputed border

The summit “is New Delhi's well-intentioned attempt to reach out to Beijing to see if the past can be put behind and if the relationship can be reset,” Harsh Pant, a professor of international relations at King's College in London, told AFP.

Both nations say they are committed to solving long-standing border disagreements through dialogue, but progress has been glacial.

India and China went to war in 1962 over Arunachal Pradesh, with Chinese troops temporarily capturing part of the Himalayan territory.

The dispute remains unresolved: India considers Arunachal Pradesh one of its northeastern states, while China stakes claim to about 90,000 square kilometres of the area.

In February, Beijing lodged an angry protest with New Delhi over a trip by Modi to the state.

Last year, Indian and Chinese troops faced off on the Doklam plateau, an area high in the Himalayas claimed both by China and by India's ally Bhutan.

The dispute began in June when Chinese troops started building a road on the plateau and India deployed troops to stop the project.

A crisis was averted in August when the two nuclear-armed nations pulled back.

“We have to step out of the shadows of the 1962 war,” said Wang Dehua, a South and Central Asia expert at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.

“The meeting will focus on avoiding the unhappy events we saw in Doklam last year,” Wang said.

Modi is expected to return to China in June for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a security bloc led by Beijing and Moscow.

Indian analysts point to a pragmatic reason for Modi to want better relations with China: he faces national elections next year, and he would be better off with stable ties with the world's second-largest economy.

“I don't think he would like to go into an election with the kind of relationship, the low point it had reached over the last year,” Pant said.

With China facing a potential tariff war with the United States, Beijing and New Delhi could find common ground on international trade, Pant added.

“It is one of the issues where India and China have worked together on the global stage in the past,” he said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (58)

1000 characters
brr
Apr 27, 2018 07:38pm

It has little to do with elections coming, and more to do with stablizing a relationship to avoid mistakes in future by both sides. India will protect its interests but there is no reason it should not seek cooperation and progress on some other issues.

M. Saeed
Apr 27, 2018 07:40pm

Look at the quality of smiles on the two faces. The crookedness is clearly visible where it deserves.

Nomi Goraya
Apr 27, 2018 07:41pm

With China in driving seat our region would be a PEACEFUL place as all countries of region except India has very friendly relationships with China so it is high time for India to hope in and board the boat of PEACE or face isolation

MM
Apr 27, 2018 07:43pm

Wonderful..!

gt
Apr 27, 2018 07:45pm

It is good to have meetings and good gesture by China to have good relations with india.We in India want to solve any boundary and other issues with China for long time peace.

gaurav
Apr 27, 2018 07:46pm

this is how a mature meeting looks like

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 27, 2018 07:46pm

The disputed territory through which the road passes in AK could be converted into undisputed territory by India agreeing to hold the long awaited plebiscite in Kashmir. Let the Kashmiri people decide about which country they would like to join between India and Pakistan and then there will be peace for the coming times.

M. Emad
Apr 27, 2018 07:47pm

'Bad' news for Pakistan !

Jamas
Apr 27, 2018 07:48pm

Watch and learn!

point of view
Apr 27, 2018 07:48pm

Interest does matter in the foreign relations, not the emotions.

Just Saying
Apr 27, 2018 07:49pm

Modi is always thinking of Pakistan's welfare wherever he goes.

gaurav
Apr 27, 2018 07:50pm

In the morning peace between North korea and south korea ...now between India and china. Today ..day is special.

ROCKY
Apr 27, 2018 07:50pm

After North & South Korea.. it's India & China!!

Balram Sharma
Apr 27, 2018 07:55pm

Two great leaders with 40% world's population looking to them....

M. Asghar
Apr 27, 2018 07:58pm

For the peace and security in South Asia, the nuclear countries of China, India and Pakistan have to solve the disturbing Kashmir and borders issues.

Shubham
Apr 27, 2018 08:01pm

Modi is the world Leader

Yogesh Nagpur
Apr 27, 2018 08:03pm

The two soverian giant and future power work like this only..way to go..

Khan
Apr 27, 2018 08:05pm

India China Bhai Bhai.

karur
Apr 27, 2018 08:13pm

Modi and Xi have both understood that the US will continue its bearhugs but will look after its own interests. This means, Asia will have to fend for itself! This explains why suddenly Modi has made this trip to China and also confirmed S 400 missile defense systems from Russia. Time for India and Pakistan too to repeat the historic peace treaty between the two Koreas

ahamed
Apr 27, 2018 08:17pm

Can Modi be trusted?

Imran Kashmiri
Apr 27, 2018 08:19pm

Modi, the visionary businessman playing a different game as per the situation

Ashish Kumar
Apr 27, 2018 08:20pm

After Doklam, China is no longer trusted in India. India will not let her guard down. After Doklam behavior, China is also no longer big news in India. But they can make amends. This could be one last big chance for some time to come.

Warrior
Apr 27, 2018 08:21pm

what else can we expect from our fake friend China? of course they can go any low to seek their own benefits.

Hup
Apr 27, 2018 08:24pm

Modi magic everywhere

Wise2win
Apr 27, 2018 08:27pm

Chindia is inching towards peace and prosperity, Koreans are going for peace. World is getting a better place.

Bob
Apr 27, 2018 08:28pm

Modiji should make it clear to the Chinese that the present border between the two countries should be recognized as the international border, there should be no dispute regarding that. Rest we can prosper bilaterally, and sky is the limit.

tochibawa
Apr 27, 2018 08:32pm

Thats the way to move foreward thru meets.

Zak
Apr 27, 2018 08:33pm

Chinese are masters at the game. During China -US friction on South China Sea while same time, India was of US behest irritating China near Bhuttan, a Chinese analyst once said, “ when the wolf is at the front door , you deal later with the fox in the back yard”. Having controlled the wolf, now China is dealing with the poor little fox by neutralizing and leashing it.

ishu
Apr 27, 2018 08:37pm

In this world only business matter not a friendship. Hope Pakistan learn it soon

Kashmiri from IOK
Apr 27, 2018 08:38pm

Kashmir is still under UN resolution pending Plebiscite. So how can Modi claim Azad Kashmir has any thing to do with India. He must stop lieing. Does he not know how kashmiri blood is flowing in IOK by his army. The new street cry in IOK is ‘ Kashmir sey nikal ja, Bharat’.

DR Sethi
Apr 27, 2018 08:39pm

" the world's most populous countries have a long history of mistrust." Indeed after 1947 we had some wars...but if you go back further you will find a lot of trust as chinese rulers accepted Buddhism from Indian gurus. This shows a lot of trust rather than mistrust.

RDM
Apr 27, 2018 08:43pm

Since China is a predominently Budhist country & budhism has born in India, it is easier to mend the ties between two countries.

Dost
Apr 27, 2018 08:44pm

It's called maturaity among leadership, despite many problems they are not rigid and guns are silent.same maturaity should b happen in Indian and Pak leadership

Cecil
Apr 27, 2018 08:46pm

Compare the Reception pak pm receives in China!!

Aslam
Apr 27, 2018 08:47pm

I am just thinking what happens to pakistan IF India and China will have relations like India and USA

Zubair
Apr 27, 2018 08:51pm

Pakistan PM was denied visa to attend meeting

salman
Apr 27, 2018 08:53pm

India’s diplomacy, trade, external and internal affairs, economy and everything moves around Pakistan.

Wellwisher
Apr 27, 2018 08:58pm

China is adjusting to changed situation

mo
Apr 27, 2018 08:58pm

I love how Indians over react when they hear about Modi and China. India backed off in Doklam and as expected they will join OBOR and CPEC. If they dont they face isolation. Also India will never stand against the US.

chandler
Apr 27, 2018 09:05pm

@M. Saeed People with crooked minds see crooks every where

schali
Apr 27, 2018 09:06pm

@Nomi Goraya: Jealous or Nervous? People who are self-confident do not make such statements. Does Dokhlam incident teach anything to you?

Sadiq
Apr 27, 2018 09:08pm

We are in trouble!

Ahmed
Apr 27, 2018 09:12pm

It is not inconceivable that China could be to Pakistan as USA is to Pakistan. I think Pakistan must take a serious look at itself and exist as an honorable and respectable country guided by principles it purpots to believe in, not just with hollow words but deeds too. Live honorably or not at all.

Owais
Apr 27, 2018 09:14pm

Unity of Four Countries can change the paradigm. Pakistan, China, India and Bangladesh.

Owais
Apr 27, 2018 09:14pm

Unity of Four Countries can change the paradigm. Pakistan, China, India and Bangladesh.

Indian
Apr 27, 2018 09:18pm

so many good things happening in Asia South Korea , North Korea , and now India & China ..only one country would be worried now that is United states Of America

NPS
Apr 27, 2018 09:22pm

@M. Saeed, what a stupid analysis.

NPS
Apr 27, 2018 09:24pm

@Nomi Goraya, absolutly nonsense.

NPS
Apr 27, 2018 09:32pm

Once more it shows the maturity of Indian diplomacy. There is no Major country in this world,India does not have friendly relations, Pakistan could take it as an example.

NPS
Apr 27, 2018 09:34pm

New world order is in making.

NPS
Apr 27, 2018 09:39pm

@Zak, as always, commenting without any knowlege of the ground situation. You know nothing about India. You are driven by hate!

Salman khan
Apr 27, 2018 09:39pm

@Ashish Kumar you are sounding like it is China's loss. In reality, it is India that needs China! Read the economics t.

gaurav
Apr 27, 2018 09:40pm

@Zak your comments make no sense now. seems like you are frustrated with nothing to say

Political connoisseur
Apr 27, 2018 09:42pm

Today the relations between two nations are linked to volumes of bilateral trade like India - China's trade is about $85bn, and Pak-China $20bn.Hence big business partners in Asia are China & India. There is some territorial dispute between China&India, but both are mature powers, and not prepared to further their arguments in disputed matters. They respect their LAC (Line of actual control)and maintain peace.Their citizens travel easily to & fro no restrictions. On the contrary between India & Pak there is trust deficit,there is trade deficit,there is travel deficit.All kinds of deficit & shortfalls are seen here. China is gradually balancing its friendship with Pak to let Pak & India to resolve their issues bilaterally, and it's a good approach, both Pak & India must understand the blame for leftover of Kashmir issue squarely rests on British of that time. Both may reasonably amicably resolve it no other power should be given any opportunity to get any advantage from this issue.

Dipak
Apr 27, 2018 09:53pm

Both nations are more matured and civilised.no bullets on border since 1962 . Trade business all time high . Both countries are not harboring and exporting terririst. Try to solve disputes in matured way . Long live india China relations .

A shah
Apr 27, 2018 09:56pm

China is desperate to have access to the worlds fastest growing economy and its 1.2 billion people.

A shah
Apr 27, 2018 09:57pm

INDIA is holding all the cards on this occasion. Chiba needs India now that the US relationship is turning sour.

A shah
Apr 27, 2018 10:02pm

China is desperate to have INDIA on its side

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 27, 2018

And development for all…

What kind of growth is this that depletes our reserves and creates threats to its own sustainability.
Updated April 27, 2018

Talks with PTM

what the PTM is seeking is legitimate but some of the intemperate remarks by PTM leaders are counterproductive.
Updated April 27, 2018

Penalising journalists

A RECENT report by Reporters Without Borders only confirms the grim reality: journalists across the world face...
Updated April 26, 2018

Discord over budget

What is unusual this year is the amplitude of the chief ministers’ dissent with regard to question of resource-sharing.
April 26, 2018

Quetta attacks

THE cruelty of a murky, apparently endless war in Balochistan was once again bloodily underlined on Tuesday. At ...
Murder most foul?
Updated April 26, 2018

Murder most foul?

Given the horrific circumstances, it is a relief that Pakistan’s laggard justice system has been stirred into action.