Govt slashes number of checkposts in Mohmand Agency by half

Dawn.com | Ali AkbarApril 27, 2018

Acting on the directives of civil and military leadership, the political administration of Mohmand Agency announced to slash the number of checkposts in the agency by half, read a statement issued on Friday.

Moreover, it also announced that the administrative responsibilities of checkposts have been handed over to civil administration where Khasadar and Levies personnel will perform duties from now onwards.

The security forces would fully cooperate with the civil administration in maintaining peace and order.

Earlier this month, the military authorities had transferred their responsibilities to civil administration after 10 years in Lower and Upper Dir districts.

In March, the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement had demanded the immediate return of all the remaining displaced families of Bara and Tirah to their homes along with handing over security responsibilities to Khasadar and Levies at all checkpoints.

The PTM leaders have repeatedly demanded that Frontier Corps should be replaced with Khasadar and Levies forces at all the checkpoints in Fata.

They also said that law-enforcement agencies shall refrain from disrespecting tribesmen at security checkposts and stop misbehaving with people in the name of cleanup and search operations.

