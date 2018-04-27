PML-N's Rana Jamil warns of legal action against CJP in case of harm to him, his family

PML-N MPA Rana Jamil on Friday warned that legal action could be taken against Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar if anything were to happen to him or his family due to his withdrawn security.

On April 19, the CJP had ordered all the inspectors general police (IGPs) of Pakistan to not provide security to unauthorised persons any more, leading to mass withdrawals of security personnel all across the country.

Jamil, who was kidnapped in May 2014 and recovered under mysterious circumstances six months later, believes the chief justice's decision to withdraw security has left him and his family exposed.

"The chief justice has put our lives in jeopardy by taking away our security," he said during his speech in the Punjab Assembly on Friday. "My family and I fear for our lives."

"I was kidnapped in broad daylight before and was only recovered through the efforts of the chief minister."

"If something were to happen to me or my family, then I demand that a first information report gets registered against the chief justice," Jamil told his fellow parliamentarians as Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal tried calming him down

"This is not a good thing; what are you doing?" the speaker told the PML-N lawmaker.

More than 12,600 police personnel deputed for the security of unauthorised persons across the country have been withdrawn so far in compliance with the CJP's order.

The unprecedented action taken by the federal and provincial governments affects many politicians, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former interior minister Aftab Sherpao, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, as well as police officials, journalists, bureaucrats, foreigners and judges.

The data provided by law enforcement agencies showed that 4,610 police personnel in Punjab; 5,005 in Sindh; around 2,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 829 Balo­chistan Constabulary and police personnel in Balo­chistan, 246 in Islamabad have been called back to their stations following the chief justice’s directive.