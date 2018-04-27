CJP takes notice of 'botched' investigation of minor girl's rape in Faisalabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took notice of the botched investigation of a rape case involving a seven-year-old girl in Faisalabad upon the request of the child's father.

The victim's father on Thursday had sent a written request to the chief justice, asking him to order a fresh investigation into his daughter's alleged rape at the hands of their neighbour.

The father, in his request, had stated that the accused had raped the child on October 5, 2017, and a first information report in this regard was filed on October 8.

The father, however, alleges that the case's investigation officer Asmat Cheema conspired with the accused and deliberately tampered with the case's only evidence: the child's trouser.

He said that the police did not follow proper legal procedure while taking the accused for DNA testing and suspects that they also washed the child's trouser — on the basis of which, he claims, the accused was able to secure bail and has been out ever since.

The father told the CJP that he had also written to the Inspector General of Punjab (IG), who had assured him of justice but the accused and police officials made sure that nothing came of it.

The father also asked the CJP to inquire from the additional session judge that on what basis he had issued a seven-month bail to the accused.

The chief justice accepted the father's request today, instructing the Punjab IG to submit a report on the case within three days.