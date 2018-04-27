Miftah Ismail takes oath as new finance minister of Pakistan

PML-N's Miftah Ismail on Friday was appointed the new federal minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, DawnNewsTV reported.

Ismail's appointment was recommended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and approved by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Following his ascension to the top most job in the finance ministry, Ismail relinquishes his advisory role to the PM on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Ismail's appointment comes hours before he is scheduled to announce the 2018-19 budget of the federal government.

He took the oath in a ceremony attended by members of the cabinet, political workers and other high-level officials.

Ismail's appointment as a federal minister is a rarity since he is not an elected member of the parliament.

The notification of his promotion — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — cites Article 92(1) read with 91(9) of the Constitution as the basis of his appointment.

Ismail succeeds Ishaq Dar, who has been in London for medical treatment since October 2017. Dar's failure to return to Pakistan and face corruption cases against him has seen him declared an absconder by an accountability court.

Ismail, who is a political economist and a member of the ruling PML-N, holds a PhD from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He was the PM's special assistant on economic affairs before being promoted to the advisory role and has now worked his way up to the top finance job in the country.